Downgrades to raise South Africa’s borrowing costs

The South African government faces a choice between increasing taxes or cutting spending, as it attempts to grapple with its credit ratings downgrade amid the coronavirus disease pandemic. (AFP)
  • Decision by credit ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch would be “painful” for country, minister says
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s finance ministry said credit ratings downgrades by Moody’s and Fitch would increase the country’s borrowing costs and constrain its fiscal options.

“The decision by Fitch and Moody’s ... is a painful one,” Tito Mboweni, minister of finance, said in a statement.

There is an urgent need for government to implement structural economic reforms to avoid further harm to the country’s sovereign rating, he said.

Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s lowered South Africa’s sovereign ratings deeper into junk territory late on Friday on rising debt and a likely further weakening in its fiscal position. S&P Global affirmed its rating.

With the coronavirus disease pandemic worsening, South Africa’s tax revenue is falling as the economy contracts, while spending to contain the spread of the virus and cushion its impact on the poor has increased.

At last month’s mid-term budget, the National Treasury forecast South Africa would record a budget deficit of over 15 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2021, the highest in post-apartheid history.

Africa’s most industrialized nation currently has a debt of nearly 4 trillion rand ($260 billion), or 63.3 percent of the GDP. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to swell to over 90 percent in three years, the worst such increase in the world.

With the ratings downgrade, the cost of borrowing and servicing the debt will increase and the government will either have to cut back on social spending or tax more, the National Treasury said, at a time when almost a third of the population is unemployed.

“Continuous rating downgrades will translate to unaffordable debt costs, deteriorating asset values (such as retirement, other savings and property) and reduction in disposable income for many,” it said, referring to the impact on South Africans.

Market reaction to the downgrades, for the time being, is likely to be muted, said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.

“Reform momentum (of government) is looking more positive near term,” she said, but cautioned it is fraught with challenges.

Topics: South Africa Moody’s Fitch

  • MetLife reported a 68 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings at its US property and casualty division, to $18 million
NEW YORK: Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group is in advanced talks to acquire MetLife Inc’s US property and casualty (P&C) car and home insurance unit for close to $4 billion, according to close sources.

Zurich Insurance issued a statement late on Friday confirming it was in discussions to acquire MetLife’s US property and casualty business and cautioning that no deal was certain. It did not comment on the value of the deal.

Any agreement, executed through its Farmers Group Inc. subsidiary, would expand Zurich Insurance’s P&C business, as the industry grapples with fallout from the coronavirus disease  pandemic, which drove up claims for business interruptions and event cancelations.

It would also allow MetLife to exit a business in which it faces fierce competition from larger players such as State Farm, GEICO and Progressive Insurance.

Its P&C business focuses more on car insurance, an area in which people have made fewer claims due to spending less time on the road during the pandemic.

If negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced by early December, the sources said.

MetLife declined to comment.The company, whose offerings also include life insurance, employee benefits and asset management, earlier this month reported a 68 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings at its US property and casualty division, to $18 million. The decline was driven by catastrophe losses caused by storms in the US, it said.

The New York-based company’s chief executive, Michel Khalaf, said during its latest quarterly earnings call that the P&C business had “an important strategic connection” to the rest of MetLife, but declined to comment on whether he would sell it.

MetLife has been turning to dealmaking to move into more profitable areas.

It said in September it would buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for $1.68 billion, which would make it the third-largest vision insurer in the United States by membership, and announced in December it would enter the pet insurance market by acquiring PetFirst Healthcare.

Zurich Insurance’s US footprint currently includes Farmers Group, an administrator of insurance policies for Farmers Insurance. Zurich Insurance acquired Farmers Group in 1998, while Farmers Insurance is owned by its policyholders.

Farmers Insurance was the fifth- and seventh-largest provider of home and auto insurance, respectively, in the United States in 2019, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence. MetLife was 14th and 18th, respectively. 

Topics: Zurich Insurance Group Switzerland MetLife

