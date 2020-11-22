You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

Analysts say clearing the logjam of up to 450 stored 737 MAX jets in total is crucial before Boeing can resume meaningful production of its traditional cash cow. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gb4c3

Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

  • Clearing the logjam of up to 450 stored jets in total is crucial before Boeing can resume meaningful production of its traditional cash cow
Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

MOSES LAKE, Washington: The future of Boeing Co’s freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.
Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rolled in for maintenance, and upgrades of software and systems as mandated by the US Federal Aviation Administration in this week’s order lifting a flight ban imposed after two crashes, the airport’s director said.
In front, workers in bright yellow vests inspect the roughly 240 jets stored in giant grids at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake – more than half of an inventory worth about $16 billion, according to investment firm Jefferies.
Analysts say clearing the logjam of up to 450 stored jets in total is crucial before Boeing can resume meaningful production of its traditional cash cow – a task complicated by the fact that buyers have in some cases walked away during the grounding.
While parked on the tarmac, each jet is fitted with red engine and wheel covers, a windshield screen to block out the sun, and a small generator powering cycles of fresh air and electricity through its systems – the aviation equivalent of life support.
“It’s an enormous undertaking,” the airport’s director, Rich Muller, told Reuters. “But this go-ahead from the FAA has given them a real shot in the arm. It’s really energized everyone.”
The work at Moses Lake is a cornerstone of a global logistical and financial strategy under way at Boeing to clear a backlog of more than 800 mothballed 737 MAX jets. About 450 are Boeing property, and a further 387 were in airline service before the FAA’s grounding order in March 2019.
Across the globe, Boeing teams are hammering out delivery schedules – and financial terms – with airlines who last year had to scale back schedules and fly aging jetliners because they lacked the aircraft to meet strong demand as the MAX grounding dragged on longer than airline and Boeing executives expected.
But the jet is returning at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hammered demand for air travel and new jets. Boeing also faces new European trade tariffs and palpable mistrust of one of the most scrutinized brands in aviation.
“Airlines and the supply chain do not see major deliveries until 2022,” said Arndt Schoenemann, managing director of supplier Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg. “Right now, COVID is the biggest problem for the industry.”
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment beyond listing preparation steps before 737 MAXs go to customers, which include installing a flight control software upgrade to deal with a system tied to both crashes, separating wiring bundles that posed a potential safety hazard, and multiple tests including a test flight before a final FAA inspection.
Airlines say it will take about two weeks to ready each plane for service with maintenance and software upgrades factored in, though Boeing has already deployed teams around the world to help companies get ready.
In a visual display of the jet demand slump, workers at Moses Lake on Thursday rolled a 737 MAX “white tail” – a jet without a buyer, or whose buyer has been changed – out of a long row of aircraft awash in the bright liveries of airline customers, ranging from customers American Airlines to Norwegian Air. This week, Norwegian sought bankruptcy protection in Ireland.
Reuters counted 12 white tails at Moses Lake on Thursday, though sources say Boeing is worried about 100 such aircraft in inventory, or more.
Boeing declined to comment.
Jets are also stored at Boeing property in the Seattle area and in San Antonio, Texas.
Boeing is in discussions with several airlines, including Southwest, Delta and Alaska, hoping to stimulate demand for the jet. Deals are expected to include significant discounts, industry sources have said. But analysts caution cutting prices too far could upset other customers.
A fire sale could also depress resale values of such single-aisle jets – the cornerstone of a complex system of financing that has attracted capital to the industry, powered by relatively strong returns on planes which are seen as mobile real estate.
To kickstart the recovery of the MAX and contain any fallout to the jet’s valuation while offering aggressive discounts to find new homes, Boeing is expected to line up a handful of large deals with marquee customers who will put them in long service.
The 737 MAX 8 has a list price of $122 million but the market long ago abandoned published prices as competition heated up. Most jets are privately sold well over 50% below the list price and the new MAX discount may be more, jet traders said.
Slowing the recovery, the FAA, which has faced accusations of being too close to Boeing in the past, has said it plans in-person inspections of each of the 450 planes, which could take at least a year to complete, prolonging the jets’ deliveries.
Grant County International has been a strategically important asset for Boeing at least since the 1960s, and every MAX built in the Seattle area is flown there for touch-and-go landings or other tests.
The airport and abutting Boeing property has absorbed nearly 700 employees and contractors to aid the ungrounding effort, up from only a handful, Muller said.
Meanwhile, Boeing is paying some $51,000 per plane a month to park its MAXs, he added.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

Related

Business & Economy
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
Business & Economy
US approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push

Updated 22 November 2020
Shane McGinley

PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push

  • Kingdom is seeing a shift in consumer spending online as a result of COVID-19
  • Yellow Friday will run this year from Monday, Nov. 23 and run until midnight on Saturday, Nov. 29
Updated 22 November 2020
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Noon, an online shopping platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, is gearing up to attract millions of new shoppers as part of its annual “Yellow Friday” sales push.
A new initiative that started in 2018, Yellow Friday will run this year from Monday, Nov. 23 and run until midnight on Saturday, Nov. 29, offering up to 70 percent discounts on a range of items, from technology and gadgets to clothes, beauty products and accessories.
Noon set a target in 2019 of attracting 25 million unique shoppers during the marketing drive. “Last year’s Yellow Friday sale surpassed even our own expectations,” Huseyin Erol, chief strategy officer at Noon, told Arab News, without giving exact figures.
During a Noon presentation last year in Dubai to regional sellers, the platform reported that during the Yellow Friday sales push its weekly revenue increased eight-fold, the average customer conversion rate on the portal and app doubled, the number of items purchased per basket rose 50 percent and the amount of average time shoppers spent on the site increased threefold.
“This year’s Yellow Friday is going to be the biggest yet and we can’t wait to welcome more customers than ever before,” Erol said.


With the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), more Saudi consumers and retailers are embracing online shopping. Earlier this month, a survey compiled by consultancy firm Podean found that half of the Kingdom’s consumers shop online at least every week, 24 percent of those surveyed shop online two to three times a week and 11 percent purchase items on a daily basis.
“The pandemic rapidly accelerated the already fast growing adoption of online shopping in Saudi Arabia, with consumers that were slow to adopt e-commerce as a way to buy goods forced to embrace this channel while under lockdown,” said Mark Power, CEO of Podean. “We are now seeing brands that were prepared for this rapid shift in consumer behavior reaping the rewards.”
Erol pointed out that the Noon platform was developed to help local small businesses to expand online: “As the homegrown digital marketplace, we’re invested in giving local businesses a platform to compete in a global retail event, right here in the region… We are very grateful for the love and support given to us by retail partners, who trust us with their businesses, and customers, who continued to trust us with their orders. We’re hopeful that 2021 will be increasingly positive compared to earlier this year.”
Last year, technology accessories – particularly AirPods – were the biggest draw for shoppers, just ahead of beauty and fitness products.
Noon has nearly 10,000 yellow vans on the roads around the region. As part of precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19, the platform offers a 100 percent contactless service, facilities are frequently sanitized and all delivery personnel undergo regular temperature checks.
Noon was launched in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in December 2017 and in Egypt in February last year. With an initial investment of $1 billion and working from headquarters in Riyadh, Noon said in 2016 that it aims to expand online sales in the region from 2 percent of the total retail market ($3 billion), to 15 percent ($70 billion) within a decade.

Topics: Noon Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Mohamed Alabbar

Related

Corporate News
Noon.com holds first seller event in Riyadh
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer

Latest updates

Protesters mark Lebanon’s Independence Day with brooms and basil
Yemen govt. backs US move to ‘blacklist’ Houthis
G20 Riyadh final statement: Leaders promise fair global COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman: G20 sends global message of hope and reassurance
Pompeo due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.