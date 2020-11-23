You are here

  • Home
  • British finance minister rules out return to austerity

British finance minister rules out return to austerity

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said he would announce longer-term measures to boost infrastructure spending. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4drph

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

British finance minister rules out return to austerity

  • Economists believe Britain will borrow about £400 billion this year
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes the country’s debt further above £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion).

Sunak, who has rushed out massive government spending increases and tax cuts equating to about 10 percent of economic output, said he would announce “quite a significant” increase in funding for public services.

“You will not see austerity next week,” Sunak told Sky News on Sunday, saying his priority in the one-year spending plan was to fight the health and economic crises.

More than £3 billion will be set aside in extra help for the health service. Economists think Britain will borrow about £400 billion this year, approaching 20 percent of its gross domestic product, the most since World War Two.

It would be nearly double the hit from the global financial crisis, which took a decade to work down, and some lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party want more fiscal restraint now.

Sunak said forecasts to be published on Wednesday would show the “enormous strain” on the economy and now was not the time to cut back on spending or raise taxes. “Once we get through this crisis we need to think more about returning to a more normal path,” he told Times Radio. “But as of now we are able to do what we need to do and we are able to do that at an affordable cost.”

Though yields on government debt remain close to record lows, Sunak is expected to announce a freeze on public sector pay to offset some of his spending.

“When we think about public pay settlements, I think it would be entirely reasonable to think about those in the context of the wider economic climate,” he said.

Sunak also said he would announce longer-term measures to boost infrastructure spending, part of Johnson’s promise to spread economic growth to regions that lag behind London and the southeast.

Britain also faces the risk of an economic shock if it fails to strike a trade deal with the EU in time for the Dec. 31 expiry of its post-Brexit transition.

Sunak said the government wanted to get a deal but the short-term impact of not doing so would pale by comparison with the hit from the pandemic.

Trade deal

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, giving it more time to negotiate future trading rules as the British government prepares the country for business life outside the EU.

The stopgap agreement allows trade between the two countries to continue under the same terms as Canada’s existing treaty with the EU while negotiators begin work on a new bilateral deal between the UK and Canada, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Canada is the UK’s eighth-biggest non-EU trading partner.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The deal with Canada locks in existing trading rules that cover £20 billion of trade between the two countries, or about 1.5 percent of the UK’s total trade in goods and services last year.

The UK has now secured post-Brexit trade deals with 53 countries accounting for £164 billion of bilateral trade, the government said.

Topics: rishi sunak Britain

Related

World
Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions
Science & Technology
Britain’s new polar ship, ‘Boaty McBoatface,’ heads for open seas

Small US businesses upbeat about vaccines

Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AP

Small US businesses upbeat about vaccines

  • The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard. They do not have the same cash reserves and access to lines of credit as larger businesses
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Promising news about a coronavirus vaccine has small business owners feeling more upbeat despite cases of the virus surging in many parts of the US.

Owners hope consumers and businesses will be more relaxed about spending now that two drug companies, Pfizer and Moderna, have vaccines that data show were highly effective in testing. Some owners are rethinking their plans — some are holding off on staff cuts, while others say they are more likely to renew their office leases even as employees still work from home. 

But owners also realize many hurdles remain — the vaccines still require approval by the Food and Drug Administration, and then it will take time for millions of doses to be manufactured and widely distributed. It is not clear how many people will decide to receive the vaccine, and in turn, how much of the population would be immune to the virus.

Meanwhile, the pandemic shows no signs of abating heading into the winter, prompting some state and local officials to increase restrictions on gatherings in public and private places. And regardless of what steps governments take, many people are limiting their activities, as they fear contracting the virus.

The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard. They do not have the same cash reserves and access to lines of credit as larger businesses to help make up for a drop in revenue. While it is not known how many companies have permanently closed during the pandemic, based on an estimate issued by the National Bureau of Economic Research during the spring the actual number is probably well into the hundreds of thousands. Additional government restrictions could put more companies at risk.

“The vaccine’s not coming tomorrow — it’s going to take a while,” says Michael Goldberg, an entrepreneurship professor at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management. “It’s going to be tough.”

In the meantime, recent data show air travel in the US is still down about 65 percent from a year ago and hotel occupancy remains below 50 percent.

Topics: United States COVID-19 vaccine

Related

World
US hopes to start virus vaccines in December as pandemic surges
World
Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

Latest updates

Saudi presidency focuses on global long-term issues beyond the pandemic
British finance minister rules out return to austerity
Small US businesses upbeat about vaccines
Saudi presidency drives ‘ambitious approach to CCE’
Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.