You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai developer Nakheel appoints new CEO

Dubai developer Nakheel appoints new CEO

Dubai’s Nakheel has appointed Naaman Atallah as its new chief executive officer. (Nakheel)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69gxx

Updated 23 November 2020
Shane McGinley

Dubai developer Nakheel appoints new CEO

  • Nakheel’s developments span 15,000 hectares in the emirate and accommodate nearly 300,000 people
Updated 23 November 2020
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Dubai’s Nakheel, the property developer behind projects such as Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands, has appointed Naaman Atallah as its new chief executive officer.

Atallah has more than 25 years’ experience working for developers in the Middle East and India, including Dubai Properties, Emaar and Qatari Diar. Most recently he was appointed CEO of India’s Piramal in March 2018.

Educated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Pepperdine University in California, he will replace Sanjay Manchanda, who stepped down on March 1 to “pursue new opportunities.”

Nakheel announced in January that Ali Rashid Lootah, its chairman since 2010, had resigned in order to assume a new role with Dubai World, and was replaced by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani.

Al-Shaibani, who is also CEO of the Investment Corp of Dubai, said of Atallah’s appointment: “As we enter a new phase in our growth, his extensive experience and proven track record will be key in further enhancing Nakheel’s position as a world-leading, customer-focused organisation that plays a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Nakheel’s developments span 15,000 hectares in the emirate and accommodate nearly 300,000 people.

Topics: dubai business

Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

Updated 23 November 2020
Reuters

Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

  • Economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector hurt supply chains
  • Budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity
Updated 23 November 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 4 percent in 2021 after a slump this year and fiscal policy will support a tourism-reliant economy struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank a less than expected 6.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three months.
The economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), has also hurt supply chains, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.
“Without the COVID, our economy could have expanded 3 percent this year, he said. “As we expect a 6 percent contraction this year, there is the output gap of 9 percent,” he told a business forum.
“Next year, we expect 4 percent growth, which is still not 100 percent yet,” Arkhom said, adding it could take until 2022 to return to pre-pandemic levels.
There is still fiscal policy room to help growth from this year’s fiscal budget and some from rehabilitation spending, he said.
The budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity, Arkhom said, and the current public debt of 49 percent of GDP was manageable.
Of the government’s 1 trillion baht ($33 billion) borrowing plan, 400 billion would be for economic revival, of which about 120 billion-130 billion has been approved, Arkhom said.
He wants the Bank of Thailand to take more action short term on the baht, which continued to rise on Monday, despite central bank measures announced on Friday to rein in the currency strength.
“They have done that and they have their measures... which should be introduced gradually and more intensely,” Arkhom said.

Topics: Thailand economy Coronavirus

Related

World
Thailand PM says all laws to be used against pro-democracy protesters
Business & Economy
Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields

Latest updates

Gigi Hadid shares new photos of her baby girl
1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Detainees in Bahrain test positive for COVID-19 
Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.