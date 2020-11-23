Dubai developer Nakheel appoints new CEO

DUBAI: Dubai’s Nakheel, the property developer behind projects such as Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands, has appointed Naaman Atallah as its new chief executive officer.

Atallah has more than 25 years’ experience working for developers in the Middle East and India, including Dubai Properties, Emaar and Qatari Diar. Most recently he was appointed CEO of India’s Piramal in March 2018.

Educated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Pepperdine University in California, he will replace Sanjay Manchanda, who stepped down on March 1 to “pursue new opportunities.”

Nakheel announced in January that Ali Rashid Lootah, its chairman since 2010, had resigned in order to assume a new role with Dubai World, and was replaced by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani.

Al-Shaibani, who is also CEO of the Investment Corp of Dubai, said of Atallah’s appointment: “As we enter a new phase in our growth, his extensive experience and proven track record will be key in further enhancing Nakheel’s position as a world-leading, customer-focused organisation that plays a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Nakheel’s developments span 15,000 hectares in the emirate and accommodate nearly 300,000 people.