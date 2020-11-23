You are here

  • Home
  • Megan Fox champions Lebanese designer at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox champions Lebanese designer at 2020 AMAs

The Hollywood star wore an Azzi & Osta look at the 2020 American Music Awards. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbgsy

Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

Megan Fox champions Lebanese designer at 2020 AMAs

Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: On Sunday night, the 48th annual American Music Awards (AMA) kicked off at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater. The AMAs are one of the music industry’s biggest nights. Before the show began, however, A-list celebrities hit the socially-distanced red carpet, showcasing their theatrical, performance-ready looks before hitting the main stage. The annual awards show has a history of rebellious and playful outfits and this year’s ceremony was no different. A few celebrities were also spotted wearing designs from Arab labels. 

US actress Megan Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly marked a major celebrity relationship milestone, making their red carpet debut together as a couple — and they were dressed to the nines for the occasion. 

The “Transformers” star, who presented an award at the ceremony, wore an emerald green asymmetrical top and matching A-line skirt by Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta. She paired the look, which was plucked from the Beirut-based brand’s Fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection, with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Giambattista Valli sandals. 




Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. AFP

The couture house, helmed by George Azzi and Assaad Osta, is a bonafide celebrity go-to for important red carpet events. Who can forget when Beyonce rocked up to the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy party in New York in 2018 wearing a black fishtail gown from Azzi & Osta that took 300 hours to create?

Meanwhile, Fox wasn’t the only A-lister to champion a Lebanese designer at Sunday evening’s ceremony.

Host Taraji P. Henson, who led the star-studded evening, donned a series of glamorous outfits throughout the evening, including an ensemble by Beirut-based couturier Georges Hobeika.




Taraji P. Henson wearing Georges Hobeika at the 2020 American Music Awards. AFP

The 50-year-old actress kicked things off with a metallic, sequined Armani Privé mini dress and matching headwrap before she took to the stage to show off a number of stylish wardrobe changes.

In addition to a metallic Carolina Herrera gown, a Perry Meek catsuit and a black-and-white Area dress, Henson also donned a custom Georges Hobeika outfit while hosting the show.

The look boasted a sheer, beaded skirt with a thigh high slit and an asymmetric top featuring an oversized keyhole cutout.

Topics: Megan Fox Azzi & Osta arab designers

New York outshines lead stars in festive season offering ‘Dash and Lily’

Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

New York outshines lead stars in festive season offering ‘Dash and Lily’

Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has proved to be a boon to streaming giants and the usual string of holiday movies and shows have captured a captive audience due to stay-at-home measures still in place in many countries. One of Netflix’s latest offerings in the festive feel-good category is “Dash and Lily,” a series comprising eight short episodes. It is based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s novel, “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares” and was repurposed for TV by Joe Tracz. In true teenage style, it is a little sweet, a little sour, with laughs and tears along the way. Cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and bubbling-with-optimism Lily (Midori Francis) find themselves all alone in their respective homes having been abandoned by their parents, who go off on holidays they have been dreaming of for years. The plot kicks off when Dash finds a notebook written by a mysterious girl at his favorite bookstore in New York. What follows is a mad dash across the city as the pair communicate via the little red notebook, leaving it at various spots throughout the city for each other to find. What is more, Dash and Lily find that the notebook helps them discover things about themselves — it becomes a voyage of self-discovery and both realize that had they met face-to-face, they would have never been able to reveal so much. Other characters, such as Lily’s stern grandfather and Dash’s friend who works at the bookstore, add variety to the narrative and they have also been smartly written. While the series offers a novel take on teenage romance, there is not very much that is new or unexpected about the storyline. The performances are nothing to write home about in this saccharine story, but New York, in all its festive season flair (the series was shot in December 2019), stands in as an appealing lead character and will, at the very least, offer travel-starved viewers the chance to enjoy winter in the Big Apple.
Topics: review

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies Israel meeting reports
Teen who left UK to join Daesh should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told
New York outshines lead stars in festive season offering ‘Dash and Lily’
LuLu unveils sales bonanza & anniversary prizes
Gigi Hadid shares new photos of her baby girl

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.