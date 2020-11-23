You are here

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, sits in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
  • PM Abiy’s forces pushing to take Mekelle city
  • Government says Tigrayan forces destroy Axum airport
ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI: Ethiopian federal forces were encircling the Tigray region’s capital from around 50 km (30 miles) on Monday, the government said, after giving the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) a 72-hour surrender ultimatum.
“The beginning of the end is within reach,” government spokesman Redwan Hussein said of the nearly three-week-old offensive that has destabilized Ethiopia and spilled into some Horn of Africa neighbors.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF, which had been ruling the mountainous northern zone of 5 million people, to lay down arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on Mekelle, a highland city of half a million people.
TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael denied that Mekelle was surrounded and told Reuters the ultimatum threat was a cover for government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts.
Reuters could not verify the latest statements.
Claims by all sides are hard to verify because phone and Internet communication has been down.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting and air strikes that erupted on Nov. 4, sending about 40,000 refugees into neighboring Sudan, after the government accused the TPLF of ambushing a federal military base.
The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, with the TPLF firing rockets into both the neighboring Amhara region and across the border to Eritrea, which Tigrayans accuse of supporting government forces, something Asmara denies.
Redwan told a news conference that the government now controlled most of Tigray and people in captured towns were handing over weapons given them by the TPLF.
Federal forces were ringing Mekelle from about 50 km, he added in a text to Reuters.
Tigrayan forces fired rockets on Monday at Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara region whose authorities are supporting the federal offensive, Redwan and residents said. He said the rockets caused no damage.
“So far, I didn’t hear of any casualties,” said a hotel receptionist of the pre-dawn attack. “I guess now we are accustomed to it and there wasn’t much panic.”

ANCIENT AXUM
Addis Ababa police have arrested some 796 people suspected of plotting “terrorist attacks” in the capital for the TPLF, the state-affiliated Fana broadcaster reported.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government or the TPLF.
The government said TPLF troops had destroyed the airport at the ancient town of Axum, a popular tourist draw and UNESCO World Heritage site 215 km (133 miles) northwest of Mekelle.
The TPLF’s Debretsion denied this, saying obstacles had been put up to block advances by the Ethiopian military.
Axum’s history and ruins, including fourth-century obelisks erected when the Axumite Empire was at its height, gives Ethiopia its claim to be one of the world’s oldest centers of Christianity.
Legend says it was home to the Queen of Sheba and Ethiopians believe a church there houses the Ark of the Covenant.
The TPLF accuses Abiy of invading their region to dominate them. “We are people of principle and are ready to die in defense of our right to administer our region,” TPLF leader Debretsion added in a text message to Reuters.
Debretsion was a signals and intelligence officer for the TPLF in their war against Ethiopia’s Marxist dictatorship in the 1980s and later earned a degree in electronic engineering from Addis Ababa University.
He rose to the rank of deputy prime minister in the Ethiopian government when it was dominated by the TPLF.
The TPLF accuses Abiy, a former military comrade and coalition partner, of marginalizing their ethnic group since becoming prime minister two years ago. He has removed Tigrayan officials from influential roles in government and the military and detained some on rights abuse and corruption charges.
Abiy, whose parents are from the larger Oromo and Amhara groups, denies any ethnic undertones, saying he is legitimately pursuing criminals and preserving national unity.
The African Union (AU) has named three envoys for potential talks over Tigray. Redwan said Abiy would meet them and was open to all options except negotiating with the TPLF.
Attorney General Gedion Timothewos Hessebon said TPLF actions, including attacks on the military’s Northern Command, Amhara and Eritrea, may constitute treason and terrorism. Authorities have frozen the assets of 38 companies linked to them, he added.

Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong

Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
AP

Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong

  • Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was 'arbitrary'
  • Ghosn fled to Lebanon in December while awaiting trial
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations said Monday that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.
In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.” A determination of whether detention is arbitrary is based on various criteria, including international norms of justice.
While Ghosn has fled Japanese justice, the opinion could weigh on minds in courtrooms in the country and beyond — such as over the possible extradition of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, whom Japanese prosecutors say helped the executive sneak out of Japan.
The five-member working group, which is made up of independent experts, called on Japan to ensure a “full and independent investigation” of Ghosn’s detention, and asked the government “to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights.”
“The Working Group considers that, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, the appropriate remedy would be to accord Mr. Ghosn an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law,” its 17-page opinion said.
The panel noted a string of allegations from Ghosn and his representatives, such as that he was subjected to solitary confinement and long interrogations at day or night, and denied access to court pleadings. His team claimed that interrogations of Ghosn were aimed to extract a confession.
The Japanese diplomatic mission in Geneva was not immediately available for comment.
The panel said Japan’s government, which is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, had argued previously that it had not violated its commitments to the pact, and that Ghosn was not held arbitrarily. The government noted that prosecutors in Japan only launch criminal proceedings if there is a “high probability of conviction” based on legitimate evidence.
Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for Ghosn, said: “We welcome a courageous decision from an independent and respected authority, that undeniably establishes Mr. Ghosn’s detention was arbitrary, he was denied his right to impartial justice, and his treatment was unfair and degrading.”
The panel noted the “partially dissenting opinion” of one of its members, international law professor Roland Adjovi, who found that Ghosn had been deprived of his liberty but it was not yet clear that this was done arbitrarily.
Ghosn, a 66-year-old with French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy.
He was arrested in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation. He denies wrongdoing.
In December, he fled Japan to Lebanon while out on bail awaiting trial, meaning his case will not go on in Japan. Interpol has issued a wanted notice but his extradition from Lebanon is unlikely.
Ghosn has accused Nissan and Japanese officials of conspiring to bring him down to block a fuller integration of Nissan with its French alliance partner Renault SA of France.
The opinions of the working group, which was created nearly 30 years ago by a UN-backed human rights body, are not binding on states but aim to hold them up to their own human rights commitments. Among its past rulings involved the case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who was likewise deemed to have had his human rights violated.
Ghosn’s lawyers filed a petition with the working group in March last year, appealing to its role to look into cases in which governments are alleged to have wrongly detained individuals under agreed international human rights conventions.
Its members declined to speak to reporters about the opinion, the UN human rights office said.

