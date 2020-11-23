You are here

Online mask ads mystery revealed as Saudi banks launch cybersecurity campaign

Photo/Supplied
Updated 24 November 2020
Hala Tashkandi

  • Phishing is the most favorite technique employed by cybercriminals to obtain personal and financial information by masquerading as a trustworthy organization
RIYADH: The mystery surrounding a series of eye-mask adverts which have caused a stir on social media has been revealed with the launch of a new cybersecurity campaign by a group of Saudi banks.
The Khalaha Lek (keep it for yourself) initiative aims to raise awareness about financial fraud, explain how people can protect their personal information, and combat hackers and other online tricksters.
The banks participating in the program are Al-Rajhi Bank, NCB, Riyad Bank, SABB, Samba, ANB, Banque Saudi Fransi, Alinma Bank, The Saudi Investment Bank, Bank Albilad, Bank Aljazira, and Meem.
Financial fraud and phishing — where hackers posing as reputable organizations try to gain access to sensitive information — has increasingly become a problem not just in Saudi Arabia, but worldwide.
The Nilson Report, the leading global card and mobile payments trade publication, reported that global losses to fraud reached $27.85 billion in 2018, and are projected to rise to $35.67 billion in five years and $40.63 billion in 10 years.
According to a 2017 report by the Center for International Communication (CIC), the number of cases of bank fraud in Saudi Arabia are lower than most countries in the world.
However, at a time when rates of forgery and fraud in the industry have been rising steadily throughout the world, most cybersecurity experts still urge caution.
Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University and founder and CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, told Arab News that people should not take the threat of phishing lightly.
“Phishing is a constantly growing global cybersecurity concern that uses social engineering techniques to target online users and has also become one of the top methods to perform ransomware attacks. It is estimated that over 90 percent of hacking attempts are performed by some sort of phishing scams and spam messages,” he said.
Khan urged users to carefully check their emails and messages to ensure that they were coming from a verifiable source.
“Phishing is the most favorite technique employed by cybercriminals to obtain personal and financial information by masquerading as a trustworthy organization.
“The price tag of a successful phishing attempt could cost tons of money in loss, business operations disruption, damage to the organization’s reputation, and hefty fines from regulatory bodies,” he added.
Saudi cybersecurity specialist, Abdullah Al-Jaber, told Arab News that the initiative could not have come at a better time, and he was pleased to see so many big-name banks throwing their weight behind it.
“It’s awesome that they tried to approach the public in a different way, rather than the usual text messages or emails that many people tend to ignore,” he said.
He also praised the focus on providing awareness to the public, and the emphasis on taking care of personal data.
“The videos they shared did touch on multiple ways of hacking, such as phishing campaigns using phone calls, emails, and texts. Those are the most common attacks that we see regularly here in Saudi and the GCC.
“It’s also helpful that they went public with the campaign during the G20 Summit, as with such events, hacking and cyberattacks tend to increase,” he added.
Khan said that a one-size-fits-all solution to protect against cyberattacks did not exist, but a combination of different strategies, solutions, tools, and services could help people to become more safety conscious.
“Equipping users and organizations with cybersecurity knowledge and awareness, the exercising of basic cyber-hygiene and best practices, and implementation of rudimentary cybersecurity controls could help to mitigate the risks and diminish the success of cyber incidents,” he added.
He also warned people not to click on web links in unsolicited emails or messages, and never to open email attachments from unknown sources.
“Similarly, we should avoid sharing our personal data and banking information with anyone impersonating a bank or an organization,” said Khan.
To help with this, the Saudi banks’ initiative has a dedicated team to assist users in ensuring the validity of any emails or messages they receive supposedly from the banks in questions. A form is available on the website at https://khalha-lk.com, where users can enter their information along with a screenshot of the received email to be evaluated by the team.

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Cybersecurity

Local for local: Saudi businesses find inspiration close to home

Rawan’s Stationery offers mainly Arabic stationary items, agendas, cards for every occasion and Rawan Stationery-designed wrapping paper. (Supplied)
Updated 24 November 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • New brands discover lively demand for clothes and stationery that draw on regional designs
JEDDAH: Rather than aspire for globalized standards and designs, Saudi businesses have started looking inward to represent their surroundings and their cultures.
Surprisingly, the public has reacted favorably. On several occasions, business owners and founders were stunned to find their designs flourishing because people were invested in something that positively represented their identity.
Faisal Al-Hassan, a co-founder of Own Design, said that the most memorable encounter for the fashion brand was during last year’s brand pop-up in the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh. “People were coming in to grab one of our pieces and they’d immediately leave. That really made us proud and happy seeing people from across the country are familiar with our brand,” he told Arab News.
Own Design started in 2009 when three young men from Alkhobar came together to make money out of their hobby. “We started Own Design as a small project with minimum funds. We were three kids with big dreams. None of us had any background in designing, I have a degree in public administration, but it doesn’t stop me from doing what I love.”
Seven years on, the founders finally moved from makeshift offices in their homes to a concept store in the city.
“Every quarter, we launch a line with a specific theme. Our latest, the Sadu, has been exceptionally popular,” he added.

People welcomed us because there was something different about our stationery. They found products and designs in their mother tongue, which wasn’t available before.

Rawan Khogeer, Owner of Rawan Stationery

It was approximately three years ago that Sadu fabric became trendy, and Own Design wanted to take that design and introduce it into pullovers and then hoodies.
According to the brand’s Instagram, Sadu is “an ancient tribal weaving craft that artistically portrays Arabian nomadic people’s rich cultural heritage and instinctive expression of natural beauty.”
Sadu fabric is known by its vibrant red, green, white and black colors and seemingly geometric weaving.
Own Design’s clothes are designed to represent culture, with lines such as ODxKings featuring popular photographs of Saudi kings on auspicious occasions or popular quotes by them throughout history to merge “national themes with modern apparel.”
The clothing brand has also featured designs coinciding with the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, titled O20 and G20.
“Our designing process is very collaborative; we sit and discuss ideas and each member adds to what’s been said or alters the design in a way the others didn’t think of,” said Al-Hassan.
The brand is known for various limited edition apparel. Their Sadu line manufactures 400 pieces in each color due to the long production process; once it sells out, customers usually have to wait a year when the next Sadu line is launched.
“We’re approaching volume three of the Sadu design, while also collaborating with a special brand on a limited edition product,” he said.
“We have bountiful ideas that we want to showcase to the world, not just Saudi (Arabia) — we want to reach out to other Arabs,” said the co-founder. “(We want) to see foreigners wearing products that have a story.”
Another local business, Rawan Stationery, was started in early 2018 by Rawan Khogeer, a graphic design graduate. “People welcomed us because there was something different about our stationery. They found products and designs in their mother tongue, which wasn’t available before,” she told Arab News.
The market catered mostly to English content in stationeries. The limited Arabic content that was available was also not as pretty in comparison, said the founder.
From a young age, Khogeer’s pastime activity was to visit stationers. She delighted at the start of every term, merely because she got to shop.
She was always fascinated by gift-wrapping paper and the patterns on them. Whenever she visited a gift-wrapping shop, she pledged to open her own shop in the future.
While completing a training program at a company, Khogeer received the news that her mother had suffered an accident. Unable to find a suitable get-well card, she designed one herself.
“I decided to make her a card specifically for her, something that suited her taste, but I chose silver and gold colors, and printers would only print big batches; I was faced with the choice to either change the colors or go ahead with a large print run,” she said.
Khogeer chose the latter, and when her mother saw the card she was elated and told her daughter to start selling them.
Khogeer then went around small gift stores and stationers with her design, while running an Instagram account to publicize her brand. She was also looking into collaboration with stationers in Kuwait and, when they encouraged her, she expanded into the Gulf region.
“Demand was growing and the designs were increasing, and I felt like I’d found myself through this craft. At the same time, other work opportunities, although great, didn’t feel as fulfilling, so I approached Entrepreneurial Institute for support, and I never regretted that decision,” Khogeer said.
It was an adventure visiting governmental entities, carpenters and painters to get Rawan Stationery looking how it does today and fulfilling Khogeer’s dream of establishing a stationery/gift-wrapping store.
“I always wondered why stationers abroad were so meticulous and had such lovely local content, in their own language. I wanted to give that to people here and I wanted to elevate the Arabic language,” she said.
What makes Rawan Stationery different is its originality. It offers mainly Arabic stationery items, agendas, cards for every occasion and Rawan Stationery-designed wrapping paper, and has found a ready market.
As for upcoming projects, Rawan’s Stationery has plans to expand to a second branch soon.

 

Topics: Saudi business

