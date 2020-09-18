Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

A cybercamp to train jobseekers in the field of programming has been launched in Saudi Arabia.
The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), will run the skills initiative as part of the Tuwaiq Cybercamp training program.
Fifty trainees will take part in the learning scheme which will provide information on iOS and Android app programming, individual mentoring sessions, and practical application with certified programming certificates.
The accord also aims to provide support toward maintaining future job security.
