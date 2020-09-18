Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee from Sept. 15-17 by video conference.

The assistant secretary-general for humanitarian, social and cultural affairs at OIC, Tarig Ali Bakheet, called for joint action to find ample solutions to family problems taking into consideration the cultural, economic, social and educational dimensions, while focusing on combating domestic violence.

He talked about the importance of these family and child-related social themes, particularly due to the unprecedented impact of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.