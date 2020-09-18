You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

The accord also aims to provide support toward maintaining future job security. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wghwu

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

A cybercamp to train jobseekers in the field of programming has been launched in Saudi Arabia.
The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), will run the skills initiative as part of the Tuwaiq Cybercamp training program.
Fifty trainees will take part in the learning scheme which will provide information on iOS and Android app programming, individual mentoring sessions, and practical application with certified programming certificates.
The accord also aims to provide support toward maintaining future job security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
New cybersecurity campaign targets remote learning in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Remote staff ‘confidently’ make 90% of all cyber mistakes

OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
SPA

OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee from Sept. 15-17 by video conference.
The assistant secretary-general for humanitarian, social and cultural affairs at OIC, Tarig Ali Bakheet, called for joint action to find ample solutions to family problems taking into consideration the cultural, economic, social and educational dimensions, while focusing on combating domestic violence.
He talked about the importance of these family and child-related social themes, particularly due to the unprecedented impact of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, US officials explore ways to empower women
Update
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Muslim World League sign deal to combat Islamophobia

Latest updates

Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming
What We Are Doing Today: Box by Sara
OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems
Registration dates announced for Saudi falconry contests
Saudi tour guide’s labor of love showcasing Saudi Arabia's wonders to world

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.