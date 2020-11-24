You are here

  • Home
  • 6 things you need to know on Tadawul today

6 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wa3zf

Updated 24 November 2020
Argaam

6 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Updated 24 November 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Arabian Cement Co. is expected to start commercial operations at Rabigh clinker production line by Q3 2021.

2) Arabian Centres Co. signed a lease and investment agreement with Madinah Municipality for a vacant land plot to develop a shopping center.

3) Saudi Industrial Export Co. (SIECO) appointed Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for upcoming rights issue.

4) Leejam Sports Co. (Fitness Time) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Alpha E-Commerce, the parent company of sports brand Squat Wolf.

5) Fund manager Muscat Capital announced appointing Ahmed Al Busaidi, a non-independent member, as chairman of Al Mashaar REIT as of Nov. 23, 2020.

6) Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning. Brent crude edged up 35 cents to $46.41/bbl, while WTI crude gained 36 cents to $43.42/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy

Related

Business & Economy
10 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
Aramco bumper bond sale adds to record Gulf debt issuance

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years

Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years

  • The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160 percent this year
Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years and was just shy touching an all-time high of just under $20,000.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160 percent this year, fueled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin has gained over 37 percent in November alone.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

Business & Economy
Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull
Business & Economy
Bitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Latest updates

Nicole Scherzinger wows in Georges Chakra design
Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit
Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads
With 13.5 million fans, Keemokazi talks life as an Arab TikTok star
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine 95% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.