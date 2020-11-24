6 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Arabian Cement Co. is expected to start commercial operations at Rabigh clinker production line by Q3 2021.

2) Arabian Centres Co. signed a lease and investment agreement with Madinah Municipality for a vacant land plot to develop a shopping center.

3) Saudi Industrial Export Co. (SIECO) appointed Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for upcoming rights issue.

4) Leejam Sports Co. (Fitness Time) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Alpha E-Commerce, the parent company of sports brand Squat Wolf.

5) Fund manager Muscat Capital announced appointing Ahmed Al Busaidi, a non-independent member, as chairman of Al Mashaar REIT as of Nov. 23, 2020.

6) Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning. Brent crude edged up 35 cents to $46.41/bbl, while WTI crude gained 36 cents to $43.42/bbl.

