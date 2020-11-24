You are here

  • Home
  • Western Union closes Cuba offices close as sanctions bite

Western Union closes Cuba offices close as sanctions bite

People are seen outside a Western Union office in Havana, as the US-based money transfer company shuts its officers in Cuba after new US sanctions on Nov. 23, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/252ys

Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

Western Union closes Cuba offices close as sanctions bite

  • Money transfers from the US via Western Union were estimated at more than $1 billion last year
  • Current options for remittances include agencies that hire ‘mules’ to fly out to Cuba with cash
Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

HAVANA: Western Union suspended its operations across Cuba on Monday evening as new US sanctions kicked in, cutting a key lifeline for many struggling Cuban families as the coronavirus pandemic deepens the Communist-run island’s economic crisis.
US President-elect Joe Biden has promised to roll back some sanctions on remittances. But any lifting of the suspension could take time and until then, Cuban Americans are expected to resort to alternatives that are more costly, less secure and less rapid.
Remittances to Cuba are believed to be around $2 billion to $3 billion annually, representing its third biggest source of dollars after the services industry and tourism.
Money transfers from the United States via Western Union were estimated at more than $1 billion last year, the majority of which was sent from Florida, according to John Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council.
Current options for remittances include agencies that hire “mules” to fly out to Cuba with cash and which predate Western Union’s start in Cuba 20 years ago, as well as companies that transfer dollars to Cuban accounts – though that money can only be used at state stores.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are also promoting themselves as an alternative. Cuban Americans can transfer digital currencies to middle men on the island who then give money to the Cuban Americans’ relatives.
But such platforms lack oversight, cryptocurrencies can fluctuate rapidly and unexpectedly in value and Internet access is still not a given in Cuba, Kavulich said.
“We’ve looked but there are no safe services,” said local resident Arturo Labaut.
The closures of Western Union’s 407 offices in Cuba came into effect after US President Donald Trump’s administration banned US firms sending remittances via military-controlled companies that include Western Union’s main Cuban partner.
His administration has also previously capped the amount Cuban Americans can send family members at $1,000 per quarter, and transfers of money to non-family members are no longer allowed.
The new ban comes just as Cuba has started enacting structural reforms to revive its state-run economy which have been long called for but which will spell pain for its residents in the meantime.
“It’s a bad time to be doing this because of the suffering it will cause,” said Florida International University professor Guillermo Grenier.
“It’s not governments that suffer, it’s people.”

Topics: economy cuba Western Union United State US

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Cubans by Anthony DePalma
Business & Economy
Cuba’s private sector suffering from a lack of tourists

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years

Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years

  • The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160 percent this year
Updated 24 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years and was just shy touching an all-time high of just under $20,000.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160 percent this year, fueled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin has gained over 37 percent in November alone.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

Business & Economy
Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull
Business & Economy
Bitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Latest updates

Nicole Scherzinger wows in Georges Chakra design
Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit
Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads
With 13.5 million fans, Keemokazi talks life as an Arab TikTok star
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine 95% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.