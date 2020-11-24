You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines targets 60 million for coronavirus vaccination

Philippines targets 60 million for coronavirus vaccination

The Philippines has had more than 420,000 confirmed cases, the second-most in Southeast Asia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8n33t

Updated 24 November 2020
AP

Philippines targets 60 million for coronavirus vaccination

  • Negotiations were underway with four Western and Chinese pharmaceutical companies to secure the vaccines early next year
  • The Philippines has had more than 420,000 confirmed cases, the second-most in Southeast Asia
Updated 24 November 2020
AP

MANILA: Philippine officials say about 60 million Filipinos are being targeted for vaccination against the coronavirus next year at a cost of more than 73 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) to develop considerable immunity among a majority of Filipinos.
Carlito Galvez Jr., who oversees government efforts to secure the vaccines, said late Monday that negotiations were underway with four Western and Chinese pharmaceutical companies, including US-based Pfizer and China’s Sinovac Biotech, to secure the vaccines early next year. One company based in the UK, AstraZeneca, can commit to supply up to 20 million vaccines, he said.
“We will target the most vulnerable and the poorest communities in areas that were affected,” Galvez said, addressing who would be prioritized for vaccination.
President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted police and military personnel to be prioritized for their many sacrifices, including in disaster-response work. “I need healthy military and police because if they all get sick there’s nobody I can rely on,” he said.
The Philippines has had more than 420,000 confirmed cases, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia, and 8,173 deaths.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines ends overseas travel ban on health care workers
Special
World
Philippines to test typhoon victims for COVID-19

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads

Updated 45 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads

  • Critics of the program had said it risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside
Updated 45 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan paused its domestic “Go To Travel” promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government minister said on Tuesday, a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan to help prop up regional economies.
Critics of the program had said it risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside.
“We have agreed to temporarily exclude trips destined for the cities of Sapporo and Hokkaido from the travel campaign,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.
“Although we have tried to balance both economic revitalization as well as virus containment, we have made this decision at the local governors’ request,” Nishimura told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Suga and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba.
Akaba said the two cities would initially be excluded until Dec. 15, during which time no new reservations could be made under the program, which offers discounts on fares and hotels.
Suga said on Saturday the government would suspend new reservations under the program for trips to hard-hit areas.
The western city of Osaka reported 171 new cases on Monday after seeing a record 286 cases the previous day, a city official said.
Sapporo in the north reported 140 daily cases on Monday, below a record 197 cases reported on Thursday last week, a city official said.
The capital of Tokyo has seen new daily infections soar past 500 and serious cases reached 51 on Tuesday, the most since a state of emergency was lifted in May.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that there was a rise in infections among older residents, including cases where people had contracted the virus while eating out and brought it home to their relatives.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus cases in Japan hit record amid holiday travel
World
Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Latest updates

Nicole Scherzinger wows in Georges Chakra design
Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit
Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads
With 13.5 million fans, Keemokazi talks life as an Arab TikTok star
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine 95% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.