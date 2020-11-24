DUBAI: The Arab coalition said they destroyed five Houthi mines in the Red Sea, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The Sadaf mines are manufactured by Iran, the report added.
The coalition said the ongoing Houthi hostilities threaten maritime security.
Arab coalition destroy Houthi mines in Red Sea
