Saudi Energy Ministry: Jeddah facility operating normally despite Houthi attack

Journalists look at a damaged silo a day after an attack at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, on November 24, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

The incident did not result in any losses in petroleum products, a ministry source said

  • The incident did not result in any losses in petroleum products, a ministry source said
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Operations at a fuel distribution station near Jeddah are continuing as normal after a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia, the Saudi energy ministry said on Tuesday.
The incident did not result in any losses in petroleum products, a ministry official told Al Arabiya television.
A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution station, north of Jeddah, as a result of a “terrorist projectile” launched from Yemen.

 


The Iran-backed Houthi militants said they struck the facility in the Red Sea city on Monday with a Quds-2 missile. 

 

The latest strike comes just over a year after previous aerial assaults on two other Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

On Tuesday, Aramco granted foreign media access to the Jeddah distribution facility where damage to the storage tank. 

The roof of the tank suffered "major damage", with a hole measuring two square metres, said Abdullah al-Ghamdi, manager of the North Jeddah Bulk Plant.
"It was a big fire; it was a big explosion," Ghamdi said, adding the blaze was extinguished within 40 minutes and no casualties were reported.
The manager said distribution from the plant, which provides refined products including jet fuel to the country's west, was restored within three hours even though the damaged tank -- one of 13 -- remained out of action.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted with dozens of ballistic missile and drone attacks since the start of last year.
Ghamdi likened Monday's incident to the September 2019 assault on the Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oil field in the kingdom's east, which caused turmoil on global energy markets as it temporarily halved the kingdom's crude output.
Washington and Riyadh held Iran responsible for that attack.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday that global oil markets remained well supplied after the attack on the Saudi oil facilities on Monday.

(With AFP)

JEDDAH: Following Monday’s Houthi attack on an oil facility in Jeddah, the Kingdom urged the UN Security Council to “stop the threat” to global energy security, Yemen’s political process, and regional stability.

In a letter to the 15-member body, Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom would “spare no efforts” to protect its territory and citizens.

“It has been identified that the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, is responsible for the terrorist attack,” Al-Mouallimi wrote in the letter.

 


Expressing concern over the attack, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Jeddah attack is a “reminder of the need to remain vigilant for threats to energy security.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst, told Arab News that the global condemnation of the attacks on Saudi oil installations is “merely words on paper,” adding: “The Iranian-backed Houthis must be stopped.”

He called on the international community to follow in the footsteps of the US by designating the militia a terrorist organization.

The analyst said that while the UN continues to seek a solution to the problem, “we continue to see these attacks backed by Iran and executed through Sanaa.”

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday that a Houthi strike on its plant in Jeddah tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire in another assault on the Kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

The roof of the tank suffered “major damage,” said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, manager of the North Jeddah Bulk Plant.

The manager said distribution from the plant, which provides refined products including jet fuel to the country’s west, was restored within three hours even though the damaged tank — one of 13 — remained out of action.

Meanwhile, the Arab coalition said it had destroyed five mines laid by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

The mines were of the Iranian-made “Sadaf” type. The coalition had destroyed a total of about 163 sea mines left by the Houthis.

“The Houthis continue to pose a threat to maritime security and regional stability,” Al-Shehri said.

Topics: Saudi-UN Saudi oil Aramco houthi attack

