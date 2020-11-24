KSrelief launches medical campaign in Mukalla

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday launched a medical campaign to treat congenital heart defects in children in Mukalla in Yemen.
It is part of the “Saudi Pulse” program to provide free treatment for heart ailments in the war-torn country.
During the six-day campaign, 20 open-heart surgeries will be performed on children from low-income families under the supervision of Dr. Zuhair Al-Hillis, president of the Pediatric Heart Surgery Association.
Meanwhile, KSrelief’s mobile clinics continued to provide basic health services to displaced Yemenis at Waalan camp in Hajjah governorate.
The center also provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.
