UAE’s ADGM to sign MOU with Israel’s securities authority on fintech

The Abu Dhabi Global Market will tie up with the Israel Securities Authority and Bank Hapoalim to support financial technology. (Courtesy ADGM)
Updated 25 November 2020
Reuters

  • The two countries have signed a host of accords to boost economic and business ties after normalizing ties in August
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s financial center, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), will sign a memorandum of understanding with Israel Securities Authority and Israel’s biggest lender, Bank Hapoalim, to support financial technology, ADGM chairman Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh said on Wednesday.
After the UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in August, the two countries have signed a host of accords to boost economic and business ties.
Last month, the two countries signed an agreement that would give incentives and protection to investors who make investments in each other’s countries.

Emirates refunds $1.72 billion to customers hit by coronavirus travel restrictions

Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

  • Emirates also managed over 130,000 refunds-related queries from customers and travel agency partners
DUBAI: Dubai-based carrier Emirates has refunded $1.72 billion to customers who were unable to take their scheduled flights due to coronavirus travel restrictions the airline announced on Wednesday.
Over the seven-month period from April, the airline processed 1.7 million refund requests and returned about $1.28 billion to passengers who booked tickets directly with Emirates, and the balance reimbursed via travel agencies.
Emirates also managed over 130,000 refunds-related queries from customers and travel agency partners and made status changes to nearly 4 million flight coupons, the statement added.
“In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 massively disrupted travel around the world and led to an unprecedented volume of refunds requests across the aviation and travel industry, including at Emirates,” Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said.
“It was not a situation any airline wanted, particularly while also facing a cash crunch from drastically reduced operations. Through those difficult months, as we dealt with the impact of the pandemic on our business, we’ve never lost sight of our commitment to our customers.”
“Emirates has now cleared our backlog of refunds. We still have higher volumes of refunds and flight coupon change requests compared to pre-pandemic times, but we now have the capability to manage these within a seven-day turnaround,” Clark added.

