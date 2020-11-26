Qiddiya awards $533m contracts for giga-project to Saudi firms

Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) awarded construction contracts of $533m (2 blln riyals) on the Qiddiya giga project, since construction began some 12 months ago.

The most recent contract award, a three-year $293.150 agreement to construct major roads and bridges on the upper plateau of the site, was recently won by Haif & Freyssinet – a joint venture contract between the two local firms – allowing QIC to cross the 2 billion riyals mark.

All contracts have been fully awarded to Saudi companies, Qiddiya said in a statement.

During lockdown, Qiddiya ensured all necessary safety precautions and protocols were followed and was able to continue with construction as planned.

Work progressed without interruption as much of the current primary infrastructure work can be done at safe distances, adhering to all Ministry of Health guidelines.

Qiddiya aims to develop more strategic partnerships and to continue with heavy construction well into 2022 – making it ready for the testing and commissioning phase, ahead of its grand opening in 2023, the statement concluded.

