  Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority launches dozens of criminal cases

Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority launches dozens of criminal cases

More than 150 criminal cases have been launched by Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).
Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Control and Anti-Corruption Authority launches dozens of criminal cases

  The cases involve 226 individuals and legal procedings against them are underway, the body said on Thursday
Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: More than 150 criminal cases have been launched by Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).
The cases involve 226 individuals and legal procedings against them are underway, the body said on Thursday.
They include the case of a number of officers and civil servants working at the Ministry of Defense as well as other individuals.

They are being investigated for suspicious financial dealings, committing bribery, abusing influence, fraud, squandering public money and laundering money to achieve illicit financial gains amounting to more than SR1.23 billion ($328 million).

Of the 48 defendants investigated in this case, 19 were defense ministry employees, three civil servants, 18 businessmen and eight people working in companies. Some 44 of these individuals have been charged after investigations and the authorities are working to recover the stolen money.

The second case involves the arrest of a director of quality management in one of the Kingdom’s regions and two of his brothers who helped him obtain a bribe amounting to SR23.2 million in exchange for awarding a number of projects to a businessman (a contractor at the municipality they were located in) worth SR170 million.

The third case involves the arrest of a finance ministry representative who received a bribe worth SR100,000 from an enterprise which has contracts with government entities amounting to SR23 million to overlook financial irregularities.

In the fourth case, a retired major general at the National Guard was arrested for receiving SR8.2 million in bribes during his employment from a company in exchange for helping it to obtain ministry contracts. Three employees at the company were also arrested for their involvement.

In the fifth case, the health ministry helped arrest a contracts director who paid a SR70,000 bribe to an employee in the archives department in exchange for paperwork pertaining to patients. 

In the final case, an education ministry employee was arrested for receiving a bribe worth SR20,000 to employ people in her workplace. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha)

Saudi investors share expertise on Saudi corporate VC opportunities

Updated 27 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi investors share expertise on Saudi corporate VC opportunities

Updated 27 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The two-day Step Saudi 2020 event featured two prominent Saudi figures in the field of investment on the second day.
Hashim Al-Awadi, CEO of Tech Invest, and Salman Jaffery, chief investment officer at Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures, both shared their expertise, with the latter saying it is more beneficial for corporations to start a venture capital (VC) arm than invest from their current mergers and acquisitions arm (M&A).
Managing partner at Class 5 Global, Zach Finkelstein, who moderated the session on the second day of the event, said the San Francisco-based venture fund invested in a number of companies in the Middle East.
“The Middle East is particularly interesting to us, and in the past, our partners have invested in such regional companies as Careem. We’re excited to explore the development of the corporate VC space and how it can impact places like Saudi Arabia,” he added.
When asked why a corporation should start a VC arm instead of investing from an M&A team, and why have a separate corporate Venture Capital arm in the first place, Jaffery answered that “it brings faster results.”
“I think the easiest answer to that is just speed and agility,” he said. “Getting that response quickly to the market. VC deals can take weeks or months whereas an M&A transaction can take up to a year or longer, and also similarly, if you’re trying to then come out of it, it’s harder to come out of a joint venture agreement or an M&A as opposed to a VC.”
Al-Awadi explained his opinion a traditional VC perspective, and said: “We like the fact that corporations can invest from both their M&A arms and their VC arms if they have them.”
He highlighted that VC arms can invest in a greater variety of companies. “You have the intelligence, you know the market and if you’re looking at specific technology where we don’t have a lot of expertise we trust that you (other venture capitalists) know the market and you can evaluate that technology better to see if it has the capability and potential for growth or not.
“Eventually, you do have an M&A arm that will provide an exit for us, for an incentive for this company to work hard to grasp the intention after having been invested in by the VC arm of this big corporate to maybe look into making a partial agreement or complete acquisition, which really adds an incentive for the company to grow and attracts other investors and also attracts talent to join the company and help it grow even more.”
He said both the VC and M&A arm are important for company growth. “We tend to look at corporate investors through both arms as complementary to what we do when we have both of them around.”
The Kingdom has obtained a high reputation among investors internationally through the years, especially after the economic and social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.
Step Saudi is home to the Kingdom’s best entrepreneurs, investors, creatives and digital enthusiasts. The last edition of Step Saudi featured four content tracks, more than 100 startups and over 1,500 attendees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

