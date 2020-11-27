You are here

  • Home
  • UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

UK businesses are scrambling to avoid potential disruption in January, leaving customs agents overwhelmed (.AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtttd

Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British businesses are rushing to stockpile goods just five weeks before post-Brexit customs checks come into force on Jan. 1, driving up the cost of cross-border deliveries and cutting capacity, industry sources said.

Logistics companies told Reuters they have seen a surge in demand to bring goods into the country before any potential disruption in January, and customs agents report being overwhelmed by pleas for help from traders navigating new rules for the first time.

“We have told our customers that the best thing you can do now is stock up, stockpile, and they’re bringing in as much as they can,” Jon Swallow, director of Jordon Freight, told Reuters.

“The consequence of that is there’s simply not enough capacity and the prices are going through the roof.”

Swallow said the increased demand had pushed prices up by around 20 percent in recent weeks and would likely rise further in December.

Freight specialist Tony Shally said his Espace Europe had seen the cost of journeys between Poland and England, and France and England, rise by more than 10 percent.

The frantic activity reflects the need to get ready for Britain’s departure from the world’s biggest trading bloc, which will spark a need for customs and safety declarations, and some checks, when goods move into the EU after Dec. 31.

Companies had stockpiled goods before previous Brexit deadlines but many are in a weaker financial position now after the pandemic hammered their cash flow.

Among the recent rush to bring in goods, companies are also having to prepare to deal with customs declarations for the first time, putting huge pressure on the small customs sector.

Sam Harris, operations manager at Freight UK, said it had become a full time job just to answer the phone to new customers. “Most know nothing about customs,” he said. “Everyone is panicking.”

“We had a farmer on the phone and he had no idea whatsoever about what needed to be done.”

Topics: Brexit

Related

World
UK cuts overseas aid after worst recession in over 300 years
World
Don’t cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK

Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists

Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists

  • Tokyo core CPI marks biggest annual drop since May 2012
  • Data suggests nationwide consumer prices to stay weak
Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Core consumer prices in Tokyo suffered their biggest annual drop in more than eight years, data showed on Friday, an indication the hit to consumption from the coronavirus crisis continued to heap deflationary pressure on the economy.
The data, which is considered a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, reinforces market expectations that inflation will remain distant from the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the foreseeable future.
“Consumer prices will continue to hover on a weak note as any economic recovery will be moderate,” said Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, which expects nationwide core consumer prices to fall 0.5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021.
The core consumer price index (CPI) for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, fell 0.7% in November from a year earlier, government data showed, matching a median market forecast.
It followed a 0.5% drop in October and marked the biggest annual drop since May 2012, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in battling headwinds to growth from COVID-19.
The slump in fuel costs and the impact of a government campaign offering discounts to domestic travel weighed on Tokyo consumer prices, the data showed.
Japan’s economy expanded in July-September from a record post-war slump in the second quarter, when lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus cooled consumption and paralyzed business activity.
Analysts, however, expect any recovery to be modest with a resurgence in global and domestic infections clouding the outlook, keeping pressure on policymakers to maintain or even ramp up stimulus.

Topics: Japan capital markets Coronavirus

Related

World
Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID-19 spreads
Business & Economy
Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

Latest updates

CIA officer killed in Somalia: US media
Fire in Indian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients
Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists
Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Pakistan regulates falconry as Arab hunting forays loom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.