Moore-Gilbert faces tough recovery: Former Iranian hostage

Kylie Moore-Gilbert was freed last week, supposedly as part of a prisoner swap deal for three Iranian terrorists. (Reuters/Screenshot)
Updated 28 November 2020
Arab News

  • Ana Diamond, detained in 2016, offers freed British-Australian academic support after ordeal
LONDON: Kylie Moore-Gilbert, the British-Australian dual national held in an Iranian prison since September 2018, faces a “long road to recovery” after her release, according to another woman previously jailed by Tehran.

Moore-Gilbert was freed last week, supposedly as part of a prisoner swap deal for three Iranian terrorists — Masoud Sedaghatzadeh, Saeid Moradi and Mohammad Khazaei — who were all imprisoned for a failed bomb plot in Bangkok in 2012.

Ana Diamond, a former Finnish-Iranian dual national now based in the UK, was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and accused of being a spy when she was just 19 in 2016.

She was placed in solitary confinement for 200 days, during which time she was forced to endure a mock execution.

Moore-Gilbert and Diamond are just two of numerous foreign nationals snatched by Tehran on trumped-up allegations of espionage over the years, to be used as bargaining chips.

Among them are British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in April 2016, and Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who faces the death penalty.

Diamond launched the Alliance Against State Hostage-Taking at the UN General Assembly in 2019, along with other former detainees, to “create a legal path to hold Iran accountable for their atrocious violations of human rights and the deliberate and planned acts of kidnapping and torture of foreign nationals.”

She told The Guardian newspaper that Moore-Gilbert, despite appearing in good health and good spirits, could struggle to come to terms with her ordeal.

“The IRGC have been practising and perfecting their state hostage-taking for many decades now, and … have become rather sophisticated in their tactics,” said Diamond.

“You no longer see grotesque visual and physical traces of violence on the detainee’s body … a lot of the damage is internal,” she added.

“During my detention, my feelings ranged from hope to self-loathing ... it is very hard to convince yourself that you are not to blame. After my release, I realized that I was not an isolated case and that there were more than 30 known cases of dual- and foreign-nationals still held hostage in that very same prison that I was allowed to walk out from.”

Dr. Jessie Moritz, a colleague of Moore-Gilbert, said her arrest had sent shockwaves through the academic community. 

Moore-Gilbert, she added, was an expert on Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, and her traveling to Iran “was not an exceptional thing to do,” with Moore-Gilbert having been invited to attend a conference in the city of Qom when she was detained.

“Our whole job is to go over to these countries — we’re not ivory-tower academics, we go to the field, we meet people, in order to understand these countries,” Moritz said, adding that what happened had changed the perception of many Western academics about their safety in Iran. 

“Journalists and human rights activists have already been arrested, domestic academics have already been arrested, international journalists have been kicked out, and we’re next, basically,” she said.

Moore-Gilbert is currently undergoing two weeks of mandatory quarantine in Australia due to coronavirus precautions, and she will receive psychological support.

Diamond offered Moore-Gilbert her support following her ordeal, saying: “I just hope she will never feel lonely, or think that she was ever alone in this. We are only a call away, as we have been with her family and colleagues, and we will do what we can to help her.”

LONDON: The British government appointed a vaccines minister on Saturday as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within days.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Conservative lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi will oversee the country’s biggest vaccine program in decades.
The UK medicines regulator is currently assessing two vaccines — one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Oxford University and AstraZeneca — to see if they are safe and effective. The Guardian newspaper reported that hospitals have been told they could receive the first doses of the Pfizer shot the week of Dec. 7, if it receives approval.
The UK says frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by older people, starting with those over age 80.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, enough for 20 million people, and 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
In all, the UK government has agreed to purchase up to 355 million doses of vaccine from seven different producers, as it prepares to vaccinate as many of the country’s 67 million people as possible.
Decisions about which, if any, vaccines to authorize will be made by the independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccine is 95% effective, according to preliminary data. It must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit).
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at conventional refrigerator temperatures, and is also cheaper than its main rivals. But some scientists have questioned gaps in its reported results.
Oxford and AstraZeneca reported this week that their vaccine appeared to be 62% effective in people who received two doses, and 90% effective when volunteers were given a half dose followed by a full dose. They said the half dose was administered because of a manufacturing error, and they plan a new clinical trial to investigate the most effective dosing regimen.
The British government hopes a combination of vaccines and mass testing will end the need for restrictions on business and everyday life it imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Britain has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 57,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.
The prime minister said this week that officials hope to inoculate “the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter.” But he warned that “we must first navigate a hard winter” of restrictions.
A four-week national lockdown in England is due to end Wednesday, and will be replaced by three-tiered system of regional measures that restrict business activity, travel and socializing. The vast majority of the country is being put into the upper two tiers.
Johnson faces opposition to the measures from dozens of his own Conservative Party’s lawmakers, who say the economic damage outweighs the public health benefits.
Bur Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the restrictions were “grimly” necessary to avoid the health system being overwhelmed this winter.
Writing in The Times of London, Gove said there are currently 16,000 coronavirus patients in British hospitals, not far below the April peak of 20,000. A rise in infections would mean coronavirus patients would “displace all but emergency cases. And then even those.," he said.
“If, however, we can keep the level of infection stable or, even better, falling, and hold out through January and February, then we can be confident that vaccination will pull the plug on the problem,” Gove wrote.

