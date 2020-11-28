Abu Dhabi government grants citizens $2 billion in homes, loans to mark National Day

LONDON: The government of Abu Dhabi will grant billions of dirhams in homes and loans to more than 6,000 UAE citizens, the emirate’s media office reported on Saturday.

Housing benefits, land plots and mortgage loans totalling 7.2 billion dirhams ($2 billion) will be given to 6,100 citizens ahead of the UAE National Day on December 2, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in #AbuDhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth AED340m. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020

“Totalling 7.2 billion dirhams, the third package of housing benefits disbursed this year reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the social stability of UAE citizens,” the ADMO announced in a tweet.

“The package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth 340 million AED,” it added.

The government will also waive mortgage repayments for some retirees and families of deceased citizens, the media office said.