You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi government grants citizens $2 billion in homes, loans to mark National Day

Abu Dhabi government grants citizens $2 billion in homes, loans to mark National Day

The government of Abu Dhabi will grant billions of dirhams in homes and loans to more than 6,000 UAE citizens. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8t2vh

Updated 28 November 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi government grants citizens $2 billion in homes, loans to mark National Day

  • The government will also waive mortgage repayments for some retirees and families of deceased citizens
Updated 28 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The government of Abu Dhabi will grant billions of dirhams in homes and loans to more than 6,000 UAE citizens, the emirate’s media office reported on Saturday.

Housing benefits, land plots and mortgage loans totalling 7.2 billion dirhams ($2 billion) will be given to 6,100 citizens ahead of the UAE National Day on December 2, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“Totalling 7.2 billion dirhams, the third package of housing benefits disbursed this year reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the social stability of UAE citizens,” the ADMO announced in a tweet. 

“The package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth 340 million AED,” it added.

The government will also waive mortgage repayments for some retirees and families of deceased citizens, the media office said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE uae national day

Related

Media
Abu Dhabi’s new creative hub aims to attract 16,000 film, TV, gaming professionals
Corporate News
Sayidaty launches ‘Bahjetna Emaratya’ campaign for UAE National Day

Libyan deputies pledge to end divisions

Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

Libyan deputies pledge to end divisions

  • At the end of talks, 123 of the parliament’s 180 members pledged to put an end to “hate speech” and “divisions”
  • They vowed to hold “parliamentary elections and to complete the transition as soon as possible”
Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

TANGIER: More than 120 Libyan deputies pledged Saturday in Morocco to “end the divisions” that undermine their country, starting by convening the elected parliament as soon as they return home.
The House of Representatives has not met for two years, and Libya has been wracked by violence and chaos since the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Two rival administrations have been vying for control of the country — the Government of National Accord and an eastern administration backed by part of the elected parliament.
The latter is deeply divided, with sessions taking place in parallel in the east and west.
At the end of five days of talks in Tangier, Morocco, 123 of the parliament’s 180 members pledged on Saturday to put an end to “hate speech” and “divisions” that undermine Libyan institutions.
They vowed to hold “parliamentary elections and to complete the transition as soon as possible,” and that all members of the House of Representatives would meet in session “as soon as they return” to Libya.
The session will take place in Ghadames, a desert oasis near Libya’s borders with both Algeria and Tunisia.
Ghadames is considered to be far from the centers of power.
“Having 123 deputies at the same table is in itself a success,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.
“Libya needs a House of Representatives that plays its role... The next meeting in Libya will have a great impact on political dialogue,” he said.
The talks come at a time of increasing moves to break the deadlock in the country, which has Africa’s biggest oil reserves.
In mid-November, a UN-sponsored political dialogue forum in Tunis agreed to hold elections on December 24, 2021, but not on who will lead the transition.

Topics: Libya tangiers Morocco

Related

Middle-East
German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over Libya weapons ship search
Middle-East
Libyan rivals discuss transitional mechanism

Latest updates

US sanctions Chinese and Russian firms over Iran trade
Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer
Al-Ahly coach Mosimane catches ‘the big fish’
Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down
Famous Vienna hotel turns to drive-in cake

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.