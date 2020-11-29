You are here

  • Home
  • RCMP officer defends decision over Huawei CFO arrest

RCMP officer defends decision over Huawei CFO arrest

Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpbhg

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

RCMP officer defends decision over Huawei CFO arrest

  • Meng Wanzhou was detained in 2018, accused of bank fraud by the US, allegedly misleading HSBC over dealings with Iran
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

VANCOUVER: A Canadian police officer stationed at Vancouver International Airport who rejected a plan to arrest Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on the plane she arrived on two years ago, testified that at the time he told other officers the best course was to allow border agents to interrogate Meng before arresting her.

The testimony from Ross Lundie, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Vancouver International Airport detachment, came at the end of two weeks of witness cross-examination in Meng’s US extradition case.

Meng, 48, was arrested on a US warrant on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies’ business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break US sanctions.

She was arrested at the airport in December 2018 following a three-hour examination by officials with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The interrogation has become a flashpoint in the case to extradite Meng to the US.

Her lawyers allege that Canadian and US authorities conspired to use the additional investigative powers of the CBSA to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present. They further claim that the RCMP passed on identifying details of Meng’s electronic devices to US authorities, in violation of her civil rights.

As evidence, Meng’s lawyers have pointed out that the RCMP could have arrested Meng on the plane but instead chose to allow the CBSA to conduct an investigation first.

Lundie testified on Friday about his phone conversations with officers who had planned to arrest Meng on the plane she arrived on. Lundie said he told police that he did not think it was a good idea and  that the CBSA needed to be informed.

He told the court that problems can arise when police do not respect the authority of other partner agencies, and said the RCMP does not normally make arrests aboard planes “unless there’s fighting or something extreme going on.”

Friday marked the end of the second of three legs of witness testimony during which defense lawyers attempted to show that enough abuses of process took place during Meng’s detainment by Canadian authorities to invalidate the extradition. Witness hearing is to resume on Dec. 7.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting the extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

Prosecutors have argued that Meng’s investigation and arrest followed standard procedures.

On Wednesday the RCMP supervisor in charge of Meng’s arrest testified that she had relayed a suggestion from her superior to arrest Meng on the plane but that she did not think it was a good idea. She also testified that emails she reviewed did not show the RCMP passed serial numbers of Meng’s devices to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Lundie testified Thursday that he had suggested the CBSA conduct its examination of Meng first.

Diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing have deteriorated since Meng’s arrest. China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges days later.

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up in April 2021.

Topics: Meng Wanzhou Huawei Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Related

World
Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP
Business & Economy
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalize on its US woes

UK car maker bets on green revolution

Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
AFP

UK car maker bets on green revolution

  • South Korea’s Hyundai claims to be the current world leader in hydrogen vehicles, selling 5,000 units of its Nexo model in 2019
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
AFP

ABERGAVENNY: Hydrogen-powered car manufacturer Riversimple is hoping to steal a march on competitors ahead of Britain’s promised “green revolution” that would see petrol-powered cars banned within 10 years.

While conventional battery-powered electric cars may be a few miles ahead in the zero-emission vehicle race, the company is betting that nascent hydrogen technology will fuel the cars of the future.

South Korea’s Hyundai claims to be the current world leader, selling 5,000 units of its Nexo model in 2019, followed by the Toyota Mirai.

Their sales are dwarfed by those of battery powered cars, of which there now around five million on the world’s roads.

Riversimple is only an ambitious upstart compared with the Asian automotive giants, but is currently the only British manufacturer in the sector with its flagship model, the Rasa.

Founder Hugo Spowers is keen to take on the industry’s big boys with his self-designed model, whose name derives from the Latin expression “tabula rasa,” which translates as “clean slate.”

Starting from scratch will give him an advantage, he hopes, over manufacturing giants that are focussed on adapting petrol-driven models to run on hydrogen.

He also believes hydrogen has a clear advantage over electric batteries because it offers a much greater range.

“A short-range car can be brilliant running on batteries, and we need them and there’s a role for them,” he said.

“But if you want the sort of range to which we’ve become accustomed, of 300 miles (482 kilometers) or more, hydrogen is head and shoulders ahead in terms of the overall efficiency,” he added.

Rasa will begin advanced testing over the next few months, with paying customers including Monmouthshire District Council in south Wales, which has approved a hydrogen refueling station in the town of Abergavenny.

It is the only such site in the region, but recharging takes only a few minutes, compared with several hours for an electric battery. 

The cars turn hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and water, offering the advantages of electric cars — sharp acceleration, torque and quiet operation — with no pollutants emitted.

Their environmental footprint is still a problem however, with the hydrogen mainly sourced from CO2-emitting natural gas.

As electricity is increasingly made from renewable sources, there is hope this could be used to create hydrogen from water via electrolysis.

Another problem is the vehicle’s cost.

Riversimple is trying to resolve that via a hire-purchase scheme that includes maintenance and fuel costs.

The vehicle would still belong to Riversimple, giving it a stake in sustainability.

“You pay for it monthly by direct debit and everything’s all under one umbrella, which I think is fantastic,” Jane Pratt, a member of Monmouthshire County Council, told AFP.

“This is a much more sustainable method of having a car,” she added.

Spowers said he expected the total outlay to be competitive with that of a Volkswagen Golf.

“Even though the car costs us more to build, because of these long revenue streams, and because our operating costs will be lower,” the cost should even out, said Spowers, who plans to launch the Rasa in three years.

The company looks set to benefit from the British government’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and specifically the goal announced a few days ago of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

British chemical giant Ineos and market leader Hyundai this week announced a partnership to develop hydrogen-fueled vehicles and capitalize on the expected boom.

Hyundai suggested it could supply its hydrogen fuel cell technology to equip the Ineos all-terrain model Grenadier.

Topics: carmakers United Kingdom

Related

Business & Economy
UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit
Business & Economy
UK car sector accelerates toward electric future

Latest updates

RCMP officer defends decision over Huawei CFO arrest
UK car maker bets on green revolution
Saudi vegan bodybuilder slams diet myths
China’s first domestically made nuclear reactor goes online
What We Are Reading Today: Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.