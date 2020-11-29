You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer

Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah kicks the ball during Saturday’s English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion in England. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njeye

Updated 29 November 2020
AFP

Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer

  • Jurgen Klopp's side suffer late blow as Pascal Gross coolly converts late penalty
Updated 29 November 2020
AFP

BRIGHTON: Jurgen Klopp launched into a furious tirade about Liverpool’s fixture schedule after Pascal Gross’s controversial late penalty rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw for Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Klopp’s side took the lead through Diogo Jota’s second half strike after Brighton’s Neal Maupay had missed a penalty in the first half.

But Liverpool were stunned in stoppage time when Andrew Robertson’s challenge on Danny Welbeck was ruled a penalty after Stuart Attwell used VAR to overturn his initial decision.

Gross converted from the spot, leaving Klopp sarcastically applauding the officials at the end of a disappointing week for Liverpool after their shock Champions League defeat at home to Atalanta.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson claimed Welbeck told him it was not a penalty, but Klopp would not take the bait when asked if he disagreed with the decision.

“You try to create again, on my cost, a headline, because that’s how it is. If I say now it was not ... the ref whistled it,” Klopp said in a fractious exchange with a BT Sport interviewer.

“Don’t look like this, you try, always, all the time. Today I say it was a penalty, you are not happy with that answer, so keep your answers to yourself.”

Liverpool went back to the top of the table as a result of their draw, but the champions are just one point ahead of previous leaders Tottenham.

Tottenham would regain pole position if they avoid defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, while the Blues will go top if they win the London derby.

It was one of those days for Liverpool, who also saw goals correctly disallowed by VAR for offside against Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

There was more bad news for injury-ravaged Liverpool as James Milner was forced off in the second half.

Milner’s injury provoked Klopp’s rant during his post-match interview as he repeated his recent complaints about Liverpool featuring in the early Saturday match after playing in the Champions League just three days earlier.

Asked if Milner had a hamstring problem, Klopp took aim at television schedulers and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has criticized his counterpart over his desire to allow five substitutions instead of the current three.

“Yeah, congratulations. You work for them yeah? Hamstring, surprise, and Brighton had injuries but ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that,” Klopp said.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it, you picked the 12:30, not you personally, but you did it, us on 12:30, between now and December and New Year, one more Wednesday.

“I’ve not had a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is. After Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 is really dangerous for the players.

“When we had a talk between managers, a week ago, it was 55, if not 60 (percent) for five subs. Since then nothing happened.

“Chris Wilder or whoever says constantly that I am selfish. I think all the things that shows is that he’s selfish.

“I was in a similar situation when I worked at Mainz and it was all about staying in the league, but they (Sheffield United) have three subs and one point if I am right.”

It was a tough day for Klopp, who saw Aaron Connolly tripped by Neco Williams in the 20th minute.

Maupay stepped up to take the spot kick, but his side-foot effort went wide despite Alisson Becker diving the wrong way.

In the 60th minute, Robertson found Salah and his pass teed up Jota to drill into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Liverpool were seconds away from three points when Robertson went to clear in his own area as Welbeck closed in.

Robertson’s foot made contact with Welbeck, but there were few appeals from Brighton before Attwell awarded a contentious penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor.

With Maupay off the pitch, Gross took this one and fired down the middle to salvage an unexpected point.

Topics: Liverpool Brighton

Related

Sport
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Sport
City, Liverpool share spoils as Kane joins 150 club

Al-Ahly coach Mosimane catches ‘the big fish’

Updated 29 November 2020
AFP

Al-Ahly coach Mosimane catches ‘the big fish’

  • Pitso Mosimane became only the third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud El-Gohary to steer two clubs to the CAF Champions League title
Updated 29 November 2020
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to a 2-1 victory over arch rivals Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final by tweeting “I had to come to the Nile River to catch the big fish.”

He won the competition once in six attempts with previous club Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, but needed only two months to guide Al-Ahly to a record-extending ninth title in the all-Egyptian clash.

Mosimane joined Al-Ahly in September after Swiss coach Rene Weiler could not agree on terms for a renewal of a one-year contract.

Al-Ahly beat Zamalek with a fabulous late goal from Mohamed Magdy clinching Al-Ahly’s record-extending ninth title and a sweet victory over its fierce Cairo rival.

Magdy’s goal was fitting to win Africa’s top club competition as he controlled the ball with his knee and volleyed in from outside the area with two minutes of regulation time to go.

It settled the first African Champions League final contested by clubs from the same country, and arguably Africa’s two biggest clubs. Zamalek has won the competition five times.

Al-Ahly substitutes and coaching staff flooded the field at the final whistle in a near-empty Cairo International Stadium because of the coronavirus. 

Mosimane became only the third coach after Argentine Oscar Fullone and Egyptian Mahmoud El-Gohary to steer two clubs to the CAF Champions League title.

Both Mosimane successes came against Zamalek, with Sundowns in 2016 and with Al-Ahly this weekend.

Fullone won back-to-back titles with ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco in 1998 and 1999 and El-Gohary masterminded the 1982 and 1993 victories of Al-Ahly and Zamalek respectively.

Meanwhile, former AshantiGold of Ghana captain and forward Shafiu Mumuni has joined US Monastir of Tunisia on a two-year contract.

He will replace compatriot Anthony Okpotu at the club that lifted the Tunisian Cup for the first time recently by shocking four-time African champions Esperance.

The 25-year-old began his professional career with Wassaman United in 2011 and moved to AshantiGold one year later.

Cabten Bashir scored after only 12 minutes to give Al-Amal Atbara of Sudan a 1-0 home victory over KVZ of Zanzibar in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg.

The Sudanese dominated the match in Omdurman only to be let down by poor finishing ahead of the return match in the Indian Ocean island next weekend.

Atbara and KVZ are both making second appearances in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League having previously suffered preliminary round losses.

New coach Ernst Middendorp watched from the stand as Maritzburg United lost 2-1 at home to SuperSport United and remain pointless after five straight South African Premiership defeats.

The 62-year-old German takes over the bottom club next week after quitting Ethiopian club Saint George just one month into a three-year contract.

Middendorp succeeds Eric Tinkler, the former South Africa midfielder who was fired after a disastrous start to the season.

Debutants US Monastir scored in each half to defeat Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia 2-0 in the first leg of a Confederation Cup preliminary round tie.

Ali Al-Omari netted after only three minutes for the north Africans in Monastir and Fahmi Ben Ramadan doubled the lead 12 minutes into the second half.

Kenema, who are making a second successive appearance in the competition, impressed during the first half and were unlucky to trail at half-time.

CI Kamsar of Guinea were held 0-0 at home by Renaissance of Chad in a Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg in Conakry.

The Guineans had been expected to build an aggregate lead as they seek to emulate compatriots Horoya, who reached the semifinals of the second-tier African club competition last season.

Renaissance host the return match in N’Djamena next weekend hoping to achieve a rare Chadian victory in a CAF club competition.

Asante Kotoko of Ghana winger Augustine Okrah have signed a three-year contract with Confederation Cup title-holders Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.

The deal is reportedly worth €140,000 ($165,000) and comes two months before his contract with the Ghanaian club expires and he would become a free agent.

Berkane are based in the citrus fruit-producing northeast of Morocco and are popularly known as the ‘Orange Boys.’

Topics: Al-Ahly Pitso Mosimane CAF Champions League

Related

Sport
Al-Ahly win African Champions League thanks to late Magdy goal
Sport
Al-Ahly gain early advantage in CAF Champions League final with win over Esperance

Latest updates

Israeli missions on alert after Iranian threats of retaliation
US sanctions Chinese and Russian firms over Iran trade
Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer
Al-Ahly coach Mosimane catches ‘the big fish’
Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.