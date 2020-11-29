You are here

Saudi minimum wage will apply to all existing, new workers: ministry

The employee, earning less than SAR 4,000, will be accounted as “half worker” in (Nitaqat). (File/AFP)
https://arab.news/5h2h7

Updated 29 November 2020
Argaam

  • Minimum wage will be raised from from SAR 3,000 ($800) to SAR 4,000
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the decision to raise the minimum wage calculation for Saudis from SAR 3,000 ($800) to SAR 4,000 ($1,066) applies to all existing and new workers in the Saudi labor market.

The employee, earning less than SAR 4,000, will be accounted as “half worker” in (Nitaqat), Makkah newspaper quoted the ministry’s spokesperson, Nasser Al-Hazani, as saying.

He also added that this will be applied to the existing private sector employees as well as the new entrants.

The groups benefiting from the decision are all the private sector employees with wages subject to social insurance and salaries less than SAR 4,000, and not within specific groups, the official said.

Al-Hazani added that the ministry currently does not possess any statistics regarding the number of beneficiaries, with wages ranging between SAR 3,000 to SAR 4,000 per month. However, it is working in cooperation with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) to create statistics for such beneficiaries.

According to the data available on Argaam, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, recently issued a decision to raise the minimum wage calculation for Saudis in Nitaqat from SAR 3,000 to SAR 4,000.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases

Updated 29 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 217 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 386 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 75
Updated 29 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,884.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 217 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 357,128 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,835 remain active and 674 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 75, followed by Makkah with 35, Madinah with 29, the Eastern Province recorded 18, and Qassim confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announced that 386 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 346,409.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 62 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.45 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

