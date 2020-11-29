Israeli delegation visit was related to military: Sudan government

The visit of the Israeli delegation to Sudan was of a military nature, the spokesperson for the Sudanese transitional government said.

Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said that the visit of the Israeli delegation did not discuss political aspects, local media reported.

He revealed that the Israeli delegation met with military figures and discussed specific issues, which he declined to disclose.

He explained that the Israeli delegation initiated its visit to Sudan with a tour of the defense industries system of the armed forces, and met with soldiers, without any discussion of normalizing ties between Khartoum and Tel Aviv.

The visit, which took place on Monday, is the first for an official Israeli delegation to Sudan since a US-brokered announcement on Oct. 23 stated that relations between the two states would be normalized.