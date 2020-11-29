You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli delegation visit was related to military: Sudan government

Israeli delegation visit was related to military: Sudan government

The Israeli delegation met with military figures. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6ehs

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli delegation visit was related to military: Sudan government

  • Israeli delegation met with military figures and discussed specific issues
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

The visit of the Israeli delegation to Sudan was of a military nature, the spokesperson for the Sudanese transitional government said.  

Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said that the visit of the Israeli delegation did not discuss political aspects, local media reported.

He revealed that the Israeli delegation met with military figures and discussed specific issues, which he declined to disclose.

He explained that the Israeli delegation initiated its visit to Sudan with a tour of the defense industries system of the armed forces, and met with soldiers, without any discussion of normalizing ties between Khartoum and Tel Aviv.

The visit, which took place on Monday, is the first for an official Israeli delegation to Sudan since a US-brokered announcement on Oct. 23 stated that relations between the two states would be normalized.

Topics: Israel Sudan

Iraq's president wants to ensure upcoming elections are held without fraud or manipulation

Updated 52 min 46 sec ago

Iraq's president wants to ensure upcoming elections are held without fraud or manipulation

Updated 52 min 46 sec ago

Latest updates

Tom Hanks talks ‘News of the World’ and the comeback of Westerns
US actress Yara Shahidi opens up about life lessons from her parents
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development approves $70 million grant for Albania housing project
Iraq's president wants to ensure upcoming elections are held without fraud or manipulation
Britain expects ‘very significant’ week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.