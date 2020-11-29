Abu Dhabi Fund for Development approves $70 million grant for Albania housing project

You are here

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has funded $119 million worth of projects in Albania since 2011. (WAM)
Updated 29 November 2020
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has approved a $70 million grant to fund the development of more than 2,000 residential housing units in Albania.

The urban reconstruction program in Durrës County, one of the country’s leading economic centers, is being undertaken after the area sustained major damage from recent earthquakes.

Durrës County is home to the nation’s second largest city as well as the Port of Durrës, one of the largest transportation, shipping and logistics hubs on the Adriatic Sea that links Albania to Western Europe.

Durrës County was hit by two earthquakes in 2019, including the strongest quake to hit the region in more than 30 years just months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“This development project truly represents the core values of ADFD and the UAE. It helps provide people with safe, affordable housing in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals while contributing to the positive economic development of a long-term strategic global partner nation,” Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said in a statement.

Al-Suwaidi signed the financing agreement with Arben Ahmetaj, Albania’s Minister of State for Reconstruction.

“The redevelopment of Durrës County has been impacted by the global pandemic and this project will help accelerate our continued economic recovery,” Ahmetaj said.

The ADFD has funded $119 million worth of projects in Albania since 2011, which include the Tirana River and road rehabilitation projects.

Saudi Arabia signs deal with German firm to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 22 min 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with a German firm to supply and distribute a coronavirus vaccine in the Kingdom.
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO) said on Sunday that it had signed the agreement with biopharmaceutical company CureVac on Nov. 27.
Under the agreement, SPIMACO will apply for the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to meet the requirements for distributing the vaccine.
The CureVac vaccine successfully passed the first phase of clinical trials in early November. 
Results showed an increase in virus-neutralizing antibodies in all participants who took the dose, and more than 90 percent of patients were shown to have developed antibodies against both the receptors and the COVID-19 spike protein.
CureVac is aiming to lodge a submission to the European Medicines Agency during the first quarter of 2021.
The agreement includes the possibility of extending the supply and distribution rights to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.
The announcement is part of the Saudi government’s initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
In a statement on Nov. 11, Abdullah Al-Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said the government had previously signed an agreement to receive early supplies of two or three different vaccines that were in the final stages of their clinical trials.
“Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccines,” he said during an interview on Saudia TV.
Saudi health officials have previously announced plans to offer free vaccinations by the end of 2021 to 70 percent of residents who have not contracted the virus.

