You are here

  • Home
  • On the go with Saudi Arabia’s first professionally trained cycling club

On the go with Saudi Arabia’s first professionally trained cycling club

Doves Ride is Saudi Arabia’s first professional cycling team, licensed both locally and internationally. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5spk

Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

On the go with Saudi Arabia’s first professionally trained cycling club

  • Saudi Arabia’s female population is enjoying the new wave of opportunities to live a healthy lifestyle
Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As sports and other activities continue to gain popularity in Saudi Arabia, residents are seeking out exciting ways to get moving.
The Kingdom’s female population are enjoying the new wave of opportunities that have been made available to them in recent years to live a healthy lifestyle.
Hiking, outdoor yoga and football are all popular choices, but one less familiar pastime on the increase is cycling.
Events such as the annual Saudi Tour and the General Sports Authority’s highly successful all-women’s cycling race in Jeddah in 2018 have fostered a growing interest in the sport.
Studies have shown that cycling improves overall health, more specifically improving mental health, strengthening the immune system, promoting weight loss, reducing heart disease and cancer and more.
Riding a bike can be one of the easiest forms of returning to fitness when you are bouncing back from an injury or illness.




Doves Ride organizes rides for all levels, from the gentle trails suitable for beginners to the more challenging routes for hardened cyclists. The group offers lessons that can help any beginner ride a bike safely. (Supplied)

A group of bike enthusiasts from Riyadh intend to spread the word and make people more aware of the healthy advantages of cycling and the joy that can be had on the back of a bicycle.
Doves Ride is Saudi Arabia’s first professional cycling team, licensed both locally and internationally. Shahd Alturki, Doves Ride’s founder and a professional cycling trainer, spoke to Arab News about why she set up the team.

HIGHLIGHTS

• A group of bike enthusiasts from Riyadh intend to spread the word and make people more aware of the healthy advantages of cycling and the joy that can be had on the back of a bicycle.

• Doves Ride is Saudi Arabia’s first professional cycling team, licensed both locally and internationally.

• Riding a bike can be one of the easiest forms of returning to fitness when you are bouncing back from an injury or illness.

“I founded Doves Ride to create an environment for women and families where they could get into sports,” Alturki said.
Based in Riyadh, Doves Ride’s goal is to create an environment where Saudis can discover what biking is like and meet others with similar interests.
“The idea was to create a team that would motivate Saudi society to start biking, and to raise awareness in general about sport and movement. We also wanted to help teach Saudis to cycle by creating a program to teach people in all categories,” she said.
Doves Ride organizes rides for all levels, from the gentle trails suitable for beginners to the more challenging routes for hardened cyclists.
“We welcome participants at any level, whether they are looking for a long-term membership or just to try it out,” said Alturki.
She also spoke about the benefits of the sport and hopes to encourage people to try it out for themselves.
“Biking is more than just a fun sport; it raises your fitness levels and can also boost your mental health,” she said.
For the more hesitant, Alturki reassures them that she is well-equipped to train them and get them on the path to biking like a pro.
“We have bike-riding lessons for zero-experience learners, licensed by the British Cycling Federation. Children, men and women are all welcome to take them. These lessons can help any beginner ride a bike safely, and teaches them all the necessary skills and basics,” she said.
Doves Ride can be contacted via their Twitter or Instagram accounts, @dovesride.

Topics: cycle club

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia turns to ‘digital health’ amid outbreak
Sport
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe

Tadawul index records highest close since July 2019 on Sunday

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Argaam

Tadawul index records highest close since July 2019 on Sunday

  • Total trading reached $3.17 billion
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.2 percent, or 15 points, to end at 8,709 points on Sunday, the highest closing since July 2019.

Total trading reached SAR 11.9 billion ($3.17 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 146:44.

SPIMACO rose 5.5 percent to SAR 43.05. The company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with German biopharmaceutical firm, CureVac, to provide COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

Electrical Industries closed 5.6 percent higher at SAR 24.26, as the firm completed the final phase of share buyback for SAR 7.2 million.

Naseej went limit up to close at SAR 33.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.4 percent to SAR 35.75, while banking major Al Rajhi slipped 0.3 percent to SAR 74.

Blue chip SABIC edged down 0.3 percent to SAR 96.50.

Alandulas was the top decliner, shedding nearly 2 percent to SAR 21.08.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul

Related

Business & Economy
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
BinDawood confidence shows in Tadawul IPO plans

Latest updates

Tadawul index records highest close since July 2019 on Sunday
Saudi Arabia ranks Kingdom's internet speeds for Q3 2020
SAMA confirms extension of payment deferral program until Q1 2021-end
Oman resumes issuance of work visas, tourist visas still on hold
8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.