8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) completed the buyback of its shares allocated to the employees’ stock incentive plan on Nov. 26, 2020.

2) Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Co. (SPIMACO) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German biopharmaceutical firm, CureVac, to provide COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

3) Electrical Industries Co. (EIC) completed the final phase of buying back its shares, allocated for employees’ incentives program, at a total value of SAR 7.16 million ($1.9 million).

4) STC said its board of directors accepted the resignation of chief executive officer Nasser Al Nasser on Nov. 28, 2020.

5) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Dec. 20, on reducing capital to SAR 61.63 million from SAR 178.16 million.

6) Alinma Bank’s board of directors accepted the resignation of CEO and MD, Abdulmohsen Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Fares, upon his request due to personal circumstances.

7) National Agricultural Marketing Co. (Thimar) announced that a preliminary court ruling was issued in its favor by Riyadh Commercial Court, on Nov. 25, 2020, amounting to a claim of SAR 22.41 million.

8) Brent crude on Monday declined 44 cents to reach $47.74 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 50 cents to reach $45.03/bbl.

