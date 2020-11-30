You are here

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 November 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) completed the buyback of its shares allocated to the employees’ stock incentive plan on Nov. 26, 2020.

2) Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Co. (SPIMACO) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German biopharmaceutical firm, CureVac, to provide COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

3) Electrical Industries Co. (EIC) completed the final phase of buying back its shares, allocated for employees’ incentives program, at a total value of SAR 7.16 million ($1.9 million).

4) STC said its board of directors accepted the resignation of chief executive officer Nasser Al Nasser on Nov. 28, 2020.

5) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Dec. 20, on reducing capital to SAR 61.63 million from SAR 178.16 million.

6) Alinma Bank’s board of directors accepted the resignation of CEO and MD, Abdulmohsen Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Fares, upon his request due to personal circumstances.

7) National Agricultural Marketing Co. (Thimar) announced that a preliminary court ruling was issued in its favor by Riyadh Commercial Court, on Nov. 25, 2020, amounting to a claim of SAR 22.41 million.

8) Brent crude on Monday declined 44 cents to reach $47.74 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 50 cents to reach $45.03/bbl.

Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, UK minister says

Updated 30 November 2020
Reuters

  • Both sides are demanding concessions from the other on fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes
  • George Eustice: We really are now running out of time
Updated 30 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal but if good progress is made this week then the talks could be extended, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.
With just over four weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are demanding concessions from the other on fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.
“We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough,” Eustice told Sky.
“I really do think we are now in to the final week or 10 days, of course if great progress were made this week and you’re nearly there it’s always possible to extend those negotiations,” he said.
Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31 but has been in a transition period since then under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged. From the start of 2021 it will be treated by Brussels as a third country.
Talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British chief negotiator David Frost continued through Sunday. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was a very significant week for Brexit.
“David Frost had made clear that we’re continuing the negotiations because we still think there is a prospect that we can get an agreement and while there is we should persevere with those,” Eustice said.

Topics: EU UK Brexit economy trade

