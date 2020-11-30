Saudi Arabia ranks Kingdom's internet speeds for Q3 2020

You are here

The report compared the speeds of service providers in the Kingdom through download, upload and 5G speeds. (Shutterstock)
  STC came in the first place in terms of mobile internet average download speed
The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) released its report on internet speeds in the Kingdom (Meqyas) for Q3 2020.

The report compared the speeds of service providers in the Kingdom through download, upload and 5G speeds, ranks the best performing operators in each region.

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) came in the first place in terms of mobile internet average download speed, with 78.17 Mbps. Meanwhile, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) and Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) came in the second and third places with 67.71 Mbps and 61.58 Mbps, respectively.

Zain KSA ranked first in terms of fixed mobile internet average download speed, with 110.88 Mbps, followed by Integrated Telecom with 84.79 Mbps and Mobily with 76.68 Mbps.

Meanwhile, STC took the first place in terms of the mobile average download speed in Riyadh, Makkah, Northern Province, Northern Province, Qassim, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Al Baha, Jazan. Mobily came first among telecom operators in Madina, Hail, Najan and Aseer.

LONDON: Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal but if good progress is made this week then the talks could be extended, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.
With just over four weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are demanding concessions from the other on fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.
“We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough,” Eustice told Sky.
“I really do think we are now in to the final week or 10 days, of course if great progress were made this week and you’re nearly there it’s always possible to extend those negotiations,” he said.
Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31 but has been in a transition period since then under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged. From the start of 2021 it will be treated by Brussels as a third country.
Talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British chief negotiator David Frost continued through Sunday. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was a very significant week for Brexit.
“David Frost had made clear that we’re continuing the negotiations because we still think there is a prospect that we can get an agreement and while there is we should persevere with those,” Eustice said.

