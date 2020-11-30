Saudi Arabia ranks Kingdom's internet speeds for Q3 2020

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) released its report on internet speeds in the Kingdom (Meqyas) for Q3 2020.

The report compared the speeds of service providers in the Kingdom through download, upload and 5G speeds, ranks the best performing operators in each region.

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) came in the first place in terms of mobile internet average download speed, with 78.17 Mbps. Meanwhile, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) and Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) came in the second and third places with 67.71 Mbps and 61.58 Mbps, respectively.

Zain KSA ranked first in terms of fixed mobile internet average download speed, with 110.88 Mbps, followed by Integrated Telecom with 84.79 Mbps and Mobily with 76.68 Mbps.

Meanwhile, STC took the first place in terms of the mobile average download speed in Riyadh, Makkah, Northern Province, Northern Province, Qassim, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Al Baha, Jazan. Mobily came first among telecom operators in Madina, Hail, Najan and Aseer.

