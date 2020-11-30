Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed

You are here

Lebanon and Israel are aiming to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. Above, an Israeli navy corvette on southern Lebanese border town of Naqura as it patrols the waters. (AFP file photo)
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel that were scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed until further notice, a Lebanese security source and an Israeli official said on Monday.
Long-time foes Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations in October with delegations convening at a UN base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.
The US mediators, who informed the Lebanese side of the delay, will have bilateral contacts with both sides, the Lebanese source said. The Israeli official confirmed the delay but said he could give no further details.
The Lebanese security source said the reason for the delay was Israel’s rejection of Lebanese proposals.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, in an interview with Israeli Army Radio last week, said there had been no breakthrough after four rounds of talks and that Lebanon had “so far presented positions which add up to a provocation.”
Steinitz said he expected “many more hurdles and bust-ups” but hoped a breakthrough could be reached in a few months.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

DUBAI: Lebanon reported various Israeli airplanes flying at low altitudes in the country’s south on Monday, state news agency NNA reported, as Tehran mulls action over top nuclear scientist’s assassination.
The reported regions are Metn, Jbeil, Keserwan, Hasbaya and Beirut, NNA added.
Meanwhile, debate raged in Iran over how and when to respond to a top nuclear scientist’s assassination, blamed on arch-foe Israel, as his body was honored at Shiite shrines to prepare it for burial.
Two days after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died from wounds sustained in a firefight between his guards and unidentified gunmen near Tehran, parliament demanded a halt to international inspections of Iranian nuclear sites while a top official hinted Iran should leave the global non-proliferation treaty.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council usually handles decisions related to the country’s nuclear program, and parliamentary bills must be approved by the powerful Guardians Council.
President Hassan Rouhani has stressed the country will seek its revenge in “due time” and not be rushed into a “trap.”
Israel says Fakhrizadeh was the head of an Iranian military nuclear program, the existence of which the Islamic republic has consistently denied, and Washington had sanctioned him in 2008 for activities linked to Iran’s atomic activities.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Iran

