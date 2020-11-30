Saudi Arabia is Abu Dhabi’s biggest non-oil trade partner between March and August

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia was the number one destination for non-oil goods from Abu Dhabi between March and August this year, with trade between the Kingdom and the emirate amounting to AED15.3 billion ($4.16 billion), according to official figures released on Monday.

According to the latest report issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), while Saudi Arabia topped the list for non-oil goods, Switzerland, Hong Kong, China and Kuwait made up the top four destinations for the emirate.

The non-oil exports and re-exports to these four countries accounted for 65.4 percent of the emirate’s total exports from March until May 2020. Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland and Singapore accounted for 67.8 percent of the total non-oil exports and re-exports recorded between the months of June and August 2020.

While the ADDED report did not give a breakdown of produce per country, WAM — the UAE state news agency — reported that industry supplies, transport equipment, parts and accessories, and food and beverage products accounted for 88.7 percent of the non-oil exports and re-exports from June to August 2020. Between March and May this year, the share was 83.2 percent.

Pearl products, precious and semi-precious stones, and imitation jewelry; equipment for vehicles, airplanes, ships and similar means of transportation; and metals and their related products accounted for 67 percent of the total non-oil exported and re-exported goods from June to August 2020.

Overall, Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil exports and re-exports reached AED32.8 billion between June and August 2020, up 62.5 percent compared to the AED20.2 billion recorded between March and May this year, the ADDED figures showed.