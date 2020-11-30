You are here

Saudi Arabia is Abu Dhabi’s biggest non-oil trade partner between March and August

Saudi Arabia was the number one destination for non-oil goods from Abu Dhabi between March and August this year, official figures revealed on Monday. (Shutterstock)
  • Kingdom was the number one destination for non-oil goods, valued at $4.16bn
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia was the number one destination for non-oil goods from Abu Dhabi between March and August this year, with trade between the Kingdom and the emirate amounting to AED15.3 billion ($4.16 billion), according to official figures released on Monday.

According to the latest report issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), while Saudi Arabia topped the list for non-oil goods, Switzerland, Hong Kong, China and Kuwait made up the top four destinations for the emirate.

The non-oil exports and re-exports to these four countries accounted for 65.4 percent of the emirate’s total exports from March until May 2020. Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland and Singapore accounted for 67.8 percent of the total non-oil exports and re-exports recorded between the months of June and August 2020.

While the ADDED report did not give a breakdown of produce per country, WAM — the UAE state news agency — reported that industry supplies, transport equipment, parts and accessories, and food and beverage products accounted for 88.7 percent of the non-oil exports and re-exports from June to August 2020. Between March and May this year, the share was 83.2 percent.

Pearl products, precious and semi-precious stones, and imitation jewelry; equipment for vehicles, airplanes, ships and similar means of transportation; and metals and their related products accounted for 67 percent of the total non-oil exported and re-exported goods from June to August 2020.

Overall, Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil exports and re-exports reached AED32.8 billion between June and August 2020, up 62.5 percent compared to the AED20.2 billion recorded between March and May this year, the ADDED figures showed.

World islands Dubai developer to start handover of units in December

World islands Dubai developer to start handover of units in December

  • $5bn Heart of Europe project will deliver 2,000 villas, palaces in phase one
  • Construction on St. Tropez island, which will be a recreation of the famous French Riviera town, will have 4,000 units spread across 15 hotels
DUBAI: The developer behind one of the biggest projects on The World islands development off the coast of Dubai is set to start handing over units to investors in December, it was announced on Monday.

Kleindienst Group, which is behind the $5 billion The Heart of Europe project on the manmade island archipelago, will deliver 2,000 villas and palaces as part of phase one of the European-themed development.

Construction on the St. Tropez island, which will be a recreation of the famous French Riviera town, will have 4,000 units spread across 15 hotels, with the first half of units delivered to buyers next month.

In a statement on Monday, group chairman, Josef Kleindienst, said: “At the beginning of the year, we made a commitment to deliver part of the phase one of The Heart of Europe to the owners by the end of 2020.

“Despite the challenges posed by the (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic, we were determined to go ahead with our planned development and as the lockdown was announced in March, we shifted our entire team to The Heart of Europe islands and continued to construct.

“During the lockdown, we were isolated from the mainland and confined to the island and focused on construction.”

Kleindienst added that construction had started on phase two of the project which was planned to be completed by 2022.

