How Latifa ibn Ziaten became a campaigner against radicalization of young French Arabs

Latifa ibn Ziaten. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arlette Khouri

  • Latifa ibn Ziaten recalls her transformation from grief-stricken mother to campaigner for religious and cultural tolerance
  • Arab News en Francais/YouGov study suggests many young French of Arab origin feel abandoned by mainstream society
PARIS: On March 11, 2012, Latifa ibn Ziaten, a mother similar to many others living in the Toulouse region of southwest France, saw her life turned upside down.

Her son Imad, 28, a parachutist in the French army, was killed by a 24-year-old terrorist, Mohammed Merah, nicknamed “the scooter killer.”

The two young men did not know each other. They agreed to meet after Merah posted an advertisement on the internet to sell a scooter. The ad, however, was a trap: Merah knew that Imad was a soldier. When the latter arrived at the meeting place, Merah killed him in cold blood with a firearm.

His mother was devastated. She was deeply affected by a terrorist who stole her son, her pride, from her. Although overwhelmed with pain, she refused to throw in the towel and managed to overcome the tragedy to take positive action. She decided to act against radicalization.

What helped her not to surrender to grief and hatred was first of all the unconditional love for her son. She told Arab News that she had five children, “but with Imad’s death, I lost half of me.”

The prosecutor of Toulouse later told her that her son died standing, refusing Merah’s orders to grovel. She decided to search for the killer to know why he had killed her son. Subsequently, Merah claimed six other lives, before being shot by special forces.

Ibn Ziaten went to the district where Merah grew up, in a suburb of Toulouse, in order to meet young people there. She was flabbergasted by the pride they took in the crimes of Merah, who they considered “the hero who brought France to its knees.”

Their shocking comments made her realize the seriousness of the situation. So, in a message to the young people, she said: “You are the cause of my suffering, but I want to extend a hand. I want to help you.”

However, her words were only received with sarcasm. One of the youngsters said: “We’ve already heard this many times and we don’t believe in it anymore.”

She pointed out that Islam was not representative of what Merah did, and that France was a country of freedom and rights, not a country of hatred.

The youth replied and said: “Look at where we live, madam, look around you. We are like monkeys, like caged creatures, and we try to take revenge on society.”

Ibn Ziaten added: “But you can’t blame this on society. If you need help, you should protest or write. You should call for help, but not kill.”

In answer, the youth said: “Nobody listens to us, the journalists come and film us as if we were monkeys. We are lost, madam.”

Ibn Ziaten vowed not to give up and to do everything in her power to prevent these young people from falling into violence and to avoid a new Merah emerging from among them and causing more deaths.

Since then, she has devoted her energy to carrying a message of tolerance, brotherhood, and courage, hoping to neutralize the hate speech distilled among young people to try and turn them against society and into killing machines.

She noted that the same language of despair and feelings of abandonment could be found in all the French or European suburbs that she visited, in prisons, and even in schools. There was “a huge amount of work to be done with young people from the suburbs, in France but also in Europe,” she said.

Her observation was evident in the findings of the Arab News en Francais-YouGov survey, which show that while people of Arab origin in France had largely adapted to the French way of life, the young suffer from a lack of educational means, in an age when education is the most important way to progress in life.

The Imad Association for Youth and Peace founded by Ibn Ziaten, allowed her to contribute to the task, and to remain standing, just like her son, while keeping his memory alive.

“I didn’t know anything about how associations work. I learned step by step. When I look back at the number of people I’ve helped, I tell myself that this is what Imad would have wanted me to do,” she said.

Despite not having received any formal training about how to fight against radicalization, she has been guided by her motherly instinct and speaks to her audience in her own way, using simple language.

Ibn Ziaten said: “When I talk to them (young people) about love, some of them start to cry. This also happens when I speak of the presence of parents. Many are left to fend for themselves. They rarely see their parents, who don’t talk to them.”

She pointed out that many young people shunned education due to a lack of means but most said they had religious faith. “But when I ask them if they know what religion is, they say that they don’t.”

She said schools, families, and social circles needed to provide joint support for youth.

When she meets terrorists jailed for attacks and killings, she said: “I see in front of me a person who has committed an act and who is paying in prison for what they have done, and I wish for them to make it out.”

Ibn Ziaten admits to still feeling resentment toward Merah’s mother, who she met during the trial of her second son Abdelkader, who was convicted of complicity in his brother’s crimes.

“I cannot forgive her. She let her four children down. She abandoned them to drugs and violence, and when I asked her if she was aware of the mess she was responsible for, she replied: ‘It’s not just your son who died; mine died too.’”

Experts analyze survey that took the pulse of French people of Arab origin

Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

Experts analyze survey that took the pulse of French people of Arab origin

  • VIrtual debate organized by French-language edition of Arab News in partnership with the Arab World Institute in Paris
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: When emotions run high, visions tend to be scattered and opinions end up being mistaken for facts. This is why Arab News has been partnering with the leading polling agency YouGov to produce solid research-based reports on the region. As part of the same initiative, its French language digital edition, Arab News en Francais, recently commissioned a far-reaching study on the perceptions of French people of Arab origin on life in France.
The findings of the survey were the subject of a virtual panel discussion on Monday featuring leading experts, academics, decision-makers and diplomats. The event, organized by Arab News and its French-language digital edition Arab News en Francais in partnership with the Arab World Institute (AWI) in Paris, tackled a number of thorny issues under the rubric of “Integration in France: Perception problem or systemic crisis?” In his keynote speech, Jack Lang, the IMA president, described the Arab News en Francais-YouGov poll as an “excellent” initiative. “I just want to convey my intimate feeling. I think France is a country that has succeeded in interweaving cultures and civilizations. What makes France a strong country is that it is, to borrow Nelson Mandela’s phrase, a ‘rainbow nation’.
“Now we are talking about the integration of Arab citizens. But after the Second World War, we were talking about the integration of Italian workers,” Lang said. He said the designer Riad Sattouf’s description of France as “a masterpiece” is “true” because “France is a symbol of strength. It is also true that there is discrimination against citizens of Arab origins.

The discrimination is more social than cultural, but we must continue to fight it.” In a special welcome address, Ludovic Pouille, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also thanked Arab News en Francais for the study on French citizens of Arab origin and the virtual debate. “Unfortunately, we are living in times of great violence” he said, saying that “the whole world” is affected by terrorism.
“Beyond this terrorist threat, we are also victims of hatred via social networks. We must fight terrorism in all its forms and the hatred it produces.” Pouille added: “It should be remembered that France has deep respect for Islam. Islam is the second religion in France and all French Muslims benefit from a protective framework such as there is for all religious denominations, and we remain vigilant against hate speech and racism.” He reiterated a point he made in an exclusive commentary for Arab News en Francais on Monday: “France would not be France without Arab and Muslim contribution.” Senator Nathalie Goulet expressed concern over the situation in France. She recalled that as part of her duties, in 2014 she had requested “investigation into jihadist networks.” This led to “the financing of Islam in France and the report submitted to the senate was passed unanimously.” Responding to the remarks of Lang, Goulet, who represents the department of Orne, said: “I listened to Jack Lang. I think we don’t live in the same country.
The situation is not good. You cannot talk of integration of people born in France and having an immigrant background. French Muslims are French.” In his comments, Dr. Ghaleb Bencheikh, a Franco-Algerian Islamologist and president of the Fondation de l’Islam de France (FIF), said the concept of a supranational identity has “become some kind of a refuge.” According to him, the ideology of the majority triumphs to the detriment of all the other minorities combined. Pointing to the prominence of social networks, he said these offer a wide audience to demagogues whose remarks negatively influence public opinion and lead to the stigmatization of a segment of the population.
“Some people talk about republican secularism. I find this to be nonsense. Indeed, secularism is not a value; it is a legal principle,” Bencheikh said.
Dr. Myriam Francois, who has done her PhD in Islamic political movements in Morocco from the University of Oxford, felt the French government is not fully playing its role in society. “Many groups are simply neglected by the government. Yet, in theory, everyone has the same right to upward social mobility,” she said.
She contended that since the French people are a revolutionary people, it is therefore “normal for them to turn against the government if it does not fully grant them their rights.” This, she said, explains in part the resurgence of violence.

Francois said discrimination exists at all levels of French society, adding: “We tend to Islamize social issues. Muslims are one of these marginalized groups, but are far from the only ones.” She continued: “The problem lies in the rejection of the ‘other.’ Today, we need a republic that represents the entire French population, such as it is today. We must campaign to give everyone their place. It’s not just up to white men to give their opinion.” Francois’ views were seconded by Dr. Melyssa Haffaf, program director at Georgetown University. “Discrimination is the heart of the problem,” she said. “It is above all social and economic discrimination that provokes violence and hateful reactions in France.” Haffaf said there is evidence to show that it is often non-Muslims who speak out about the place of religion. “However, their vision can be influenced by political ideologies and distorted by stereotypes. We should therefore give the floor more often to those directly affected by this issue, and give Islam (as well as other cultural minorities) the place they deserve within the country.” Whatever the differences of opinions among the panelists, all agreed that the state ought to play a more prominent role in the integration of Arabs in France.
Haffaf said: “The republic is an entity made up of elected men and women who must be more honest with respect to the different communities that have shaped the country over the centuries to get to today’s France.” She contended that the Enlightenment was not unique to Europe. “Islam has also proved itself,” she said. “Its history must be introduced to young people through education. Diversity cannot be an opinion; it must be a fact.” For his part, Bencheikh said that to fill the void where the state is absent, the FIF, through its mobile university, will promote debate, dispel doubts, allay concerns and speak with citizens.
While agreeing with the general consensus on the topic, Francois said the French government should also rethink its actions to avoid “creating social trauma.” “How do you put up with a policeman going to ‘harass’ a woman by the beach only because she is dressed in a certain way?” she said. “We cannot tolerate this. We must recognize the place of all citizens.” In conclusion, Goulet said that while “not everything is perfect, all is not dismal either.” Recovering the lost “elements of the republic’s spaces” is a long process, she said, but “it is indeed necessary to hold politicians more accountable, and to put republican principles at the heart of education.” Summing up her arguments, she said: “We must stop seeing Islam as a religion foreign to France. This creates a counterproductive divide. Real change should start with addressing this misconception.”

