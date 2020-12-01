Pop star Rita Ora ‘embarrassed’ after breaking London lockdown

You are here

Rita Ora is known for her hits that include “Let You Love Me” and “How to Be Lonely.” File/AFP
LONDON: British singer Rita Ora apologized on Monday for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules after holding a 30th birthday party with friends in a London restaurant.

Writing on the social media platform Instagram, Ora called the party, which took place on Saturday in Notting Hill, west London, a “serious and inexcusable error of judgement.”

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” Ora wrote on Instagram.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologize,” she added.

London police confirmed that officers had been called to Notting Hill over a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

“Officers continue to assess the allegations and are liaising with the local authority regarding a potential breach of regulations at the premises. Enquiries continue,” a Metropolitan police statement said.

The singer of hits that include “Let You Love Me” and “How to Be Lonely” has volunteered to pay a fine.

Police in England can issue fines of up to $13,352 for breaches of the lockdown curbs.

England was placed under four weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus in November. Restaurants and pubs were among businesses affected.

The Sun newspaper published photos of Ora and other celebrities arriving at a restaurant.

“It’s important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules - that is for every member of the public, including celebrities,” the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

“But it’s up to police to decide what action to take.”

Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

Updated 30 November 2020
AFP

Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

  • An organ will be rented for the occasion, since Notre-Dame’s majestic pipe organ is being carefully dismantled for cleaning and restoration
  • Restoration has reached a milestone with the removal of the last portions of metal scaffolding on the roof that melted into a tangled mess in the fire
Updated 30 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will echo with song on Christmas Eve as it holds its first choir concert since the massive fire that nearly destroyed the gothic masterpiece last year.
An organ will be rented for the occasion, since Notre-Dame’s majestic pipe organ is being carefully dismantled for cleaning and restoration after the devastating blaze that struck on April 15, 2019.
Since then only two events have been held in the 13th-century landmark — a small mass celebrated in June 2019, and a prayer ceremony last April to mark Holy Friday.
The church remains closed to the public during the renovations.
Michel Aupetit, the archbishop of Paris, said Monday that two soloists would lead the choir and that the concert would be broadcast on radio.
Last week, the restoration reached a milestone with the removal of the last portions of metal scaffolding on the roof that melted into a tangled mess in the fire and threatened to crash to the floor.
That will allow crucial stabilization and protective work to proceed ahead of rebuilding the destroyed roof and spire.
Officials are racing to meet President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of having the cathedral restored within five years.

Topics: Notre-Dame Paris Emmanuel Macron

