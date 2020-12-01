You are here

Aljazira Takaful, Solidarity get SAMA nod on merger deal

Both insurers are finalizing other regulatory approvals, a step which will be followed by issuing the merger circular as well as the offer document to be approved by shareholders of both entities, the statement added. (File/AFP)
Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. and Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co. obtained the approval of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for merger on Nov. 30, 2020, the insurers said in two separate bourse filings today, Dec. 1.

Both insurers are finalizing other regulatory approvals, a step which will be followed by issuing the merger circular as well as the offer document to be approved by shareholders of both entities, the statement added.

The merger deal is subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meetings of both companies.

Related updates will be duly revealed, the statement added.

In August, Aljazira Takaful inked a binding merger agreement with Solidarity. The agreement will be implemented via a swap deal whereby Aljazira will issue 12.07 million new shares at SAR 10 ($2.66) each to Solidarity in exchange for all of its issued shares, with no cash payment in return, according to Argaam.

DUBAI: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) expects more competition and growth in the new sectors such as financial technology (fintech), as well as the conventional industries of the capital market, including banks, said Governor Ahmed Alkholeify.

Speaking during the opening session of “Fintech Tour 2020”, the SAMA governor stated that the central bank took a key step towards activating the Sandbox experimental environment, which resulted in the establishment of 32 fintech firms.

In addition, SAMA issued several regulations and systems related to fintech, as part of its efforts to promote the sector and achieve the targets of the financial sector development program, he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA) highlighted the importance of innovation in fintech-related solutions in the capital market, adding that fintech enables the capital market to capitalize and reach out to more segments of companies and investors who previously had no access to the capital market.

"This technology has successfully delivered services to the largest possible number of people. We are excited about what fintech can provide for the capital market in terms of broadening its base of participants and beneficiaries."

El-Kuwaiz also indicated that fintech solutions are innovative by nature, and hence require tailored regulatory frameworks.

The CMA continues to motivate and enable entrepreneurs, with three rounds of licensing fintech companies completed, resulting in licensing of 15 firms in various domains, the chairman stated.

* Powered by Argaam

