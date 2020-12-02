You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi visa processing centers reopen across the Kingdom

Saudi visa processing centers reopen across the Kingdom

1 / 3
VFS Global is the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. (VFS Global)
2 / 3
Sumanth Kapoor, regional head for Saudi Arabia at VFS Global.
3 / 3
Even after the Saudi borders open early next year, quarantine rules and flight availability are likely to constrain freedom of travel. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vayu3

Updated 19 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi visa processing centers reopen across the Kingdom

  • Nearly 75% of Visa Application Centers have restarted operations since the disruption caused by COVID-19
Updated 19 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Ahead of international travel restarting in Saudi Arabia next year, centers for processing work and travel visa applications have begun to re-open for business across the Kingdom, after the disruption caused by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have seen a gradual rise in the number of our Visa Application Centers (VACs) re-opening globally, including Saudi Arabia, which has been very reassuring for us. Out of 28 governments that we serve in the Kingdom, we have resumed operations for 20 countries as of November 2020,” Sumanth Kapoor, regional head for Saudi Arabia at VFS Global, told Arab News.

VFS Global is the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 3,430 VACs in 144 countries across five continents, and as of September 2020 it has processed more than 225 million applications.

Kapoor said that while VFS Global’s business has begun to return to normal, it was important to note that the official re-opening of VACs is dependent on approval from both local authorities and the embassy in question.

Furthermore, being able to apply for a visa does not necessarily mean that an applicant will automatically be able to travel to their desired country. “We suggest that all travellers check official government advisories of the destination country and airlines’ requirements, so they are aware of the current status concerning international travel,” he said.

Ahead of all centers reopening, the company earlier this summer launched a new service called Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD), where a VFS Global executive travels to an applicant’s home to process the visa application documentation and carry out the biometrics.

Kapoor said the VAYD service was an example of how their business has adjusted to the challenges presented by COVID-19. “Health and safety before and during travel will play a much more critical role, and we are observing a gradually changing customer requirement trend towards more personalized, digital and at-your-doorstep services,” he said.

“Although we have reopened around 75 percent of the VACs across the country, the circumstances are new to everybody involved — customers, client governments, local authorities and ourselves,” he added.

On which countries are proving most popular with Saudis for visas, Kapoor said it was difficult to identify specific trends: “Europe has always been a favorite travel destination for Saudis. However, because of the unprecedented events this year, trends within the Kingdom are not as conclusive as previous years.”

While Saudi authorities are planning to reopen international borders at the end of the year, Kapoor said that freedom to travel would still be constrained: “Travel plans also depend on the quarantine rules and flight availability of the destination country.”

VFS Global’s offices overseas have begun accepting applications from those wanting visas to travel to the Kingdom. 

“We have started accepting visa applications for all available categories, with the exception of Tourist Visa. Our centers are accepting applications for biometric enrolment which is a mandatory step for all work visa applicants,” Kapoor said.

Despite disruption to services as a result of COVID-19, Kapoor said its passport processing services had not been significantly affected. “Throughout the recent difficulties, there has not been significant impact on our passport and consular services that we offer to Indian and Philippine citizens in the Kingdom,” he said.

“Our centers offering passport and consular services have remained operational even during the pandemic with all safety and preventative measures in place.”

In addition, the company also conducted special tours around the Kingdom to collect Indian passport renewal applications in various cities and towns, due to the high demand from Indian nationals. These took place in Bisha, Jizan, Madinah and Najran in the western region, as well as in Sakaka, Arar, Hafr Al Batin, Khafji and Wadi Dawasir.

VFS GLOBAL FAQS

To outline the changes implemented as a result of COVID-19, VFS Global has compiled the following frequently asked questions:

1. Do I need to bring a COVID 19-related medical certificate when I visit the Visa Application Center? 

VFS Global does not seek any COVID-19-related medical certificates. Medical certificates may be required for visa applications for some countries as per the official checklist.

2. If the visa I received for a country before lockdown has expired, do I need to apply again? 

Yes, if your visa has expired for any country, or is due to expire soon, you may need to re-apply for a new visa for that particular country. If you are already in a foreign country and your visa is due to expire, go to the relevant visa or immigration authorities of that country for assistance.

3. Can I apply for my visa at my home or office to maintain physical distancing precautions? 

Yes. Choose our Visa At Your Doorstep service for a convenient visa application process from the safety and comfort of your home or office. Available for select destination countries.

4. Do I need to follow health, safety and physical distancing norms at the Visa Application Centers? 

Yes. For your safety and that of our employees, it is important to adhere to the health and safety guidelines issued by local health authorities such as temperature checks, physical distancing and other safety norms.

5. Can I ask for my passport to be delivered to my address?

Yes. You can choose our optional Courier Service to get your passport delivered to your doorstep for any new visa applications submitted at re-opened centers.

Topics: SAUDI VISA Saudi Arabia VFS Global

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi visa on arrival for tourists with UK, US, EU visas
Saudi Arabia
Saudi visa in three minutes for visitors to Jeddah Season events

Wary Turks aren’t buying Erdogan’s economic promise yet

Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Wary Turks aren’t buying Erdogan’s economic promise yet

  • Turks have faced mostly double-digit unemployment and inflation for four years
Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise of a new economic era triggered a foreign-driven rally in the lira, but local investors have yet to be persuaded that policies they say have dragged on economic prospects for years will be reversed.

Interviews with local portfolio managers, gold sellers and business owners suggest Erdogan’s biggest challenge will be convincing Turkish individuals and companies he can turn last month’s rhetoric of market-friendly reforms into reality.

“There is a protective reflex,” built up after years of lira depreciation, said Baris Hocaoglu, general manager of Istanbul Portfoy, which manages 7 billion lira ($900 million) of assets and recommends a “cautious stance” to clients.

“Until the trust and stability are established, especially individual investors’ interest in gold and foreign exchange (FX) will continue.”

Local wariness also reflects other risks, including the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and signs of friction within Erdogan’s government that could worsen.

Turks have faced mostly double-digit unemployment and inflation for four years. Twice since mid-2018 the economy has sharply contracted while half the lira’s value has evaporated, setting both back compared with peers.

Early last month, convinced by allies his economic policies were failing, Erdogan installed a new central bank chief who hiked interest rates to 15 percent to boost the record-low currency.

Foreign investors, who hold only 5 percent of Turkish bonds, then chased some of the highest yields in emerging markets, pushing the lira 12 percent higher. That rally was partially reversed by Turks, who still face negligible deposit rates, buying $4 billion of gold and foreign exchange in two weeks.

Locals could warm to the lira if deposit rates are pulled higher by further monetary tightening, analysts say.

But for now they remain cool. Bankers say that for the first time in five years some Turkish energy importers are requesting market quotes for dollars and euros, while at Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar gold coins and jewelry are selling at $3 above international prices.

Mehmet Ali Yildirimturk, deputy head of a city gold shops association who operates at the Bazaar, said only “concrete actions” from the government will win trust. “Until then the local investor is still interested in physical gold,” he said.

A growing reason for caution is the coronavirus surge that has closed the doors to restaurants and schools, leaving people out of work as they were in a spring lockdown.

On Monday, Erdogan announced curfews and said the government is taking careful steps to avoid “a full-blown economic and social crisis.” Yet some in the vast small-business services sector see more signs of mismanagement.

“We are facing unjust competition and don’t have the big budgets like supermarkets Metro, Migros, Carrefour,” said Oktay Dagasan, 42, who runs a small Istanbul liquor shop that must now close early.

“We are finished economically, and are buried under credit card and loan debt,” he said. The government should give tax and rent support and “come out among the people and see what it is like,” he added.

In an interview, Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chair of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP), said high unemployment and current account deficits will be solved as part of the new approach but it would take time.

“We will have a difficult period ahead of us, especially because of the pandemic,” he said last week.

The AKP has slipped in opinion polls and one of its founding members resigned from a key post at the presidency last month after his calls for judicial reform were rejected by Erdogan and the leader of his nationalist coalition partner.

Some analysts say risks of an early election have risen along with prospects of economic sanctions, given a row with the EU over territorial waters and expectations of tougher US bilateral ties under a Joe Biden White House.

“The public closely follows the ongoing political conflict in Ankara, and senses that the end might be an early election or a costly conflict with the West,” said Atilla Yesilada, analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkey economy

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s new coronavirus figures confirm experts’ worst fears
Middle-East
Turkey orders detention of 82 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

Latest updates

Saudi research center conducts 2,437 soil tests
210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia
UN: Food has run out for nearly 100,000 refugees in Ethiopia
What We Are Reading Today: Frederick by Avi Lifschitz
Afghans brace for deadly virus spike as winter looms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.