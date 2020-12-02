You are here

  • Home
  • Azerbaijani forces raise flag in last district handed back by Armenia

Azerbaijani forces raise flag in last district handed back by Armenia

An Azerbaijani soldier fixes a national flag on a lamp post in the town of Lachin, which was given up by Armenia under a peace deal that ended weeks of fighting, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yyxnv

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Azerbaijani forces raise flag in last district handed back by Armenia

  • Peace accord was signed after six weeks of fighting that saw Azerbaijan’s army overwhelm separatists forces
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

LACHIN, Azerbaijan: Azerbaijani soldiers on Tuesday hoisted their country’s flag in the final district given up by Armenia under a peace deal that ended weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

A column of Azerbaijani military trucks entered the Lachin district overnight, taking over the last of three regions around Karabakh handed over by Armenia under the Russian-brokered agreement.

AFP journalists saw soldiers raising the Azerbaijani flag over an administrative building in the town of Lachin in the early hours.

Armenia agreed to hand over the three districts — Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar — as part of the November deal that stopped an Azerbaijani offensive that had reclaimed swathes of territory lost to Armenian separatists in a 1990s war.

Under the agreement, some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers are deployed between the two sides and along the Lachin corridor, a 60-kilometer (35-mile) route through the district that connects Karabakh’s main city Stepanakert to Armenia.

Russian military vehicles accompanied Azerbaijani trucks driving along the corridor overnight and were deployed at the main crossroads in Lachin.

Most of the town’s residents fled in advance of the takeover, but 48-year-old Levon Gevorgyan, the owner of a local grocery store, said he had decided to stay.

“I am afraid only of God. I have been here for 22 years, I started from nothing, I built everything,” he said. “I hope I will be able to continue, I still have a loan to pay. If I have to leave, I will burn everything.”

As in Aghdam and Kalbajar, residents of Lachin cleared out frantically ahead of the handover, taking livestock, firewood, furniture and even plastic water pipes.

Nagorno-Karabakh broke from Azerbaijan’s control in a war after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union that left some 30,000 people dead.

The region declared independence but it was never recognized by any country, including Armenia which strongly backs the separatists.

The peace accord signed on Nov. 9 was reached after six weeks of fighting that saw Azerbaijan’s army overwhelm separatists forces and threaten to advance on Stepanakert.

Under the agreement, Armenia is losing control of seven districts that it seized around Karabakh in the 1990s — many Azerbaijanis who were forced to flee are now planning to return.

The separatists are retaining control over most of Karabakh’s Soviet-era territory but have lost the key town of Shusha.

Lachin official Davit Davtyan said residents of the district had been given until 6:00 p.m. on Monday to leave, except for some 200 locals allowed to stay to maintain infrastructure along the corridor.

“Residents who were not able to leave because they had nowhere to go said they would stay and see what happens on Tuesday,” he said.

In the village of Aghavno along the Lachin corridor, 60-year-old Araksya Gyokchakyan watched residents load furniture and firewood into cars and trucks even as she was set on remaining behind.

“I don’t know where to go. I stayed here during the war. It’s my home,” she told AFP.

As well as deploying peacekeepers, Russia is helping some of the tens of thousands who fled the fighting to return to Karabakh itself.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had so far assisted in the return of more than 26,000 people.

It said its peacekeepers had also cleared mines along the Lachin corridor and helped restore a power line destroyed during the fighting.

Moscow’s peacemaker role has overshadowed France and the United States — the three countries that form the Minsk Group, which led talks on the Karabakh conflict for decades but failed to achieve a lasting agreement.

France’s position in future negotiations may be further under threat after Azerbaijani lawmakers last week demanded the country be expelled from the Minsk Group.

The move came after the French Senate adopted a non-binding resolution calling on France to recognize Karabakh as an independent state.

While Azerbaijan has also called for its staunch ally Turkey to play a role in the peacekeeping mission, Moscow insists Ankara will not be involved.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday said that Turkish military specialists were providing assistance in clearing mines from the districts Baku had retaken.

In Yerevan on Monday demonstrators rallied outside the French Embassy appealing for help in finding soldiers still missing after the fighting.

While Armenia has reported more than 2,300 military casualties, thought to be an underestimate, Azerbaijan has not disclosed any military losses.

More than 100 civilians were reported killed on both sides.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

World
Azerbaijani troops enter further territory ceded by Armenia
World
Azerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists

UN: Food has run out for nearly 100,000 refugees in Ethiopia

Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
AP

UN: Food has run out for nearly 100,000 refugees in Ethiopia

  • Ethiopia’s government has said it will create and manage a ‘humanitarian corridor’ for the delivery of aid, but the UN wants access that is neutral, unhindered and immediate
Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
AP

NAIROBI: The United Nations says food has now run out for the nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who have been sheltering in camps in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which has been cut off from the world for nearly a month amid fighting.

“Concerns are growing by the hour,” UN refugee spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. “The camps will have now run out of food supplies – making hunger and malnutrition a real danger, a warning we have been issuing since the conflict began nearly a month ago. We are also alarmed at unconfirmed reports of attacks, abductions and forced recruitment at the refugee camps.”

Wednesday marks a month since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that fighting had erupted in the Tigray region between federal forces and regional ones, as each government now regards the other as illegitimate due to a dispute over holding elections during the pandemic.

Communications and transport links to the Tigray region of 6 million people have been severed, and the UN and others have pleaded for access to deliver badly needed food, medicines and other supplies.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, has rejected the idea of dialogue with the Tigray regional leaders, who are on the run but say they continue to fight even after Abiy over the weekend declared victory in the deadly conflict.

Under growing international pressure, Abiy on Monday said that “my message to friends of Ethiopia is that we may be poor but we are not a country that will negotiate our sovereignty. Threatening Ethiopia for coins will not work.”

Ethiopia’s government has said it will create and manage a “humanitarian corridor” for the delivery of aid, but the UN wants access that is neutral, unhindered and immediate.

The UN has said some 2 million people in Tigray now need assistance — a doubling from the number before the fighting — and some 1 million people are displaced, including more than 45,000 Ethiopians who have fled into Sudan as refugees.

The 96,000 Eritrean refugees are in an especially precarious position. They are in camps in Ethiopia near the border of their homeland, Eritrea, which they fled, and reports of have emerged that some have been attacked or abducted. The UN refugee chief has warned that, if true, any such actions “would be major violations of international norms.”

Eritrea has remained almost silent as the Tigray leaders accuse it of joining the conflict at Ethiopia’s request, which Abiy’s government has denied.

Some 1,000 of the Eritrean refugees have arrived in the Tigray regional capital, Mekele, looking for food and other help, the International Committee of the Red Cross said over the weekend.

“For almost two decades, Ethiopia has been a hospitable country for Eritrean refugees but now we fear they are caught in the conflict,” Baloch said. “UNHCR appeals to the government of Ethiopia to continue to fulfill its responsibility in hosting and protecting Eritrean refugees and allow humanitarians to access people who are now desperately in need.”

In Mekele, which the Ethiopian military has said is under its “full control” after its offensive last week, “aid workers report that people have been forced to rely on untreated water to survive following the damage and destruction of water infrastructure,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Monday. “Our humanitarian colleagues are also warning that it is critical that essential supplies and services be restored immediately in Mekelle and across the Tigray region.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored that need in a phone call with Abiy on Sunday, Dujarric said.

Topics: Ethiopia refugees United Nations

Related

World
‘Stop the madness’ Ethiopia PM urged by Tigray leader, Pompeo calls for end to hostilities
World
Rockets target Eritrea capital after Ethiopia declares victory in Tigray

Latest updates

Azerbaijani forces raise flag in last district handed back by Armenia
Saudi research center conducts 2,437 soil tests
210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia
UN: Food has run out for nearly 100,000 refugees in Ethiopia
What We Are Reading Today: Frederick by Avi Lifschitz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.