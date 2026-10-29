RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal decree appointing Dr. Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Al-Maiouf as vice president of the Board of Grievances for Judicial Affairs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Al-Maiouf holds a doctorate in jurisprudence and comparative judicial studies and has held several positions within the Board of Grievances, including serving in administrative and commercial judicial circuits and administrative courts of appeal.

He previously headed the board’s Technical Affairs Office and served on several government and supervisory committees.

Al-Maiouf has also contributed to reviewing draft laws, regulations and agreements and participated in local and international legal conferences.

The appointment comes as Saudi Arabia continues efforts to strengthen its administrative judiciary, improve institutional efficiency and enhance the protection of rights.