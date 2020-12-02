You are here

REVIEW: Effortless English Class: The Bentley Flying Spur 2020

Bentley also makes great play of the fact that this is a car designed to be driven. (Supplied)
Frank Kane

  • Don’t let the elegant appearance and plush interior fool you, though — impressive power means this car has plenty of attitude
DUBAI: Handsome is the word that springs to mind to describe Bentley’s new Flying Spur, which is hitting the roads of the Middle East about now. And so very English.

The Anglo-Saxon good looks are obvious from the moment you set eyes on the car. The contours scream elegance and class. They were shown off perfectly in the vehicle I was lucky enough to drive, the color of which was a dark, rich green that combined the tradition of British racing green with a hint of emerald opulence. It really is a show-stopper.

The design engineers have made the bonnet slightly longer by pulling the wheels forward a few centimeters, but it does not look stretched at all — merely powerful. The big Bentley grill, beneath the retractable Flying B mascot, almost looks ready to snarl at any other, smaller cars that dare to get in front of it.

Bentley — which has been owned by Volkswagen of Germany for the past couple of decades but still hand-crafts its cars in Crewe, in the UK — has put a lot of thought, and investment, into the new Flying Spur. The company describes it as a luxury grand tourer, a car for taking long journeys in style.

Bentley also makes great play of the fact that this is a car designed to be driven — or to be driven in. All I can say is that the chauffeur who gets to drive this vehicle all day long is a lucky man, indeed.

The British essence is encapsulated in the driving compartment. The same rich green color theme predominates, but combined with beige and chrome trim that would not be out of place in the drawing room of an English country house.

I was cocooned in elegant luxury, enhanced by an illuminated green strip that runs right around the driving and front-passenger positions, making you and your companion feel all warm and comfortable — almost like an extra, and very subtle, seat belt.

Hit the engine-start button, though, and you are in a different world. The six-liter engine is a W12 configuration — another nod to the motorsports tradition — and gives you a surge of power at the touch of the gas pedal.

Bentley says the drive is “effortless,” and I can attest to that. The Flying Spur brought me up to the speed limit before I even had the chance to look at the windshield display and check how fast I was going. The effort in a Flying Spur, it turns out, is in keeping within the limit, not surpassing it. You can get from standing to 100kph in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 333kph that is insane for such a big car.

Although, of course, I never got anywhere near to that velocity, I would imagine that handling, control and suspension must be pretty near perfect even at high speeds. There are four driving modes — sport, custom, comfort and Bentley — that you can select at the touch of a button to change the gearshift, suspension and steering dynamics.

In Bentley mode, which is where I spent most of the time, the drive was as silent as a misty morning on the Sussex Downs, even when nudging the speed limit, and the suspension seemed to glide you along in long undulating waves.

In the rear of the car, with all the comfort and luxury, you might have a hard job staying awake on a long trip. Fortunately there are plenty of gadgets — including video, massage seats and a mini-fridge — to keep you occupied. If you choose to shell out on the higher specifications, you can have virtually any ambiance you desire. A London gentlemen’s club perhaps? That would seem fitting.

Available on the road starting at AED1.3m ($354,000), the Flying Spur is a real gem of a car — and so thoroughly English.
 

 

Saudi soundsmith Molham blends Arabic rap with Western pop

Caline Malek

  • Artist’s eclectic taste in music speaks to a global upbringing and the Kingdom’s promising concert scene
  • Themes of Molham’s lyrics range from love to societal matters and mental-health disorders
DUBAI: The career trajectory of Jeddah-born rap artist Molham Krayem has much in common with his native Saudi Arabia, a country undergoing rapid change in different fields. Both take pride in their unique identity, having embraced the best influences of globalization and its cultural mores while preserving the distinctive textures of Middle Eastern heritage.

For Molham, the process of synthesis does not end here. His musical alchemy fuses Arabic and Khaleeji rap with Western pop melodies, creating a whole new sub-genre of music, a sound best defined by his latest track Khayali.

“Pop/rap is going to be my direction moving forward, because rap has been relatively underground in the last two decades and mainstream radio music is very melodic,” Molham told Arab News from his base in Dubai. “You can sing along to the lyrics, memorize them easily, and the melody there is really what hooks you.”

Molham’s diverse taste in music speaks to a global upbringing since childhood. Leaving Jeddah at a young age, he spent much of his early years in Ontario, Canada. “They were my formative years,” he said. “Coming back to Saudi Arabia, I had a bit of reverse culture shock getting back here. It took about a year or so before I felt integrated really well. Then I spent most of my time here.”

Molham’s musical alchemy fuses Arabic and Khaleeji rap with Western pop melodies. (Supplied)

His discovery of music can be traced back to his high school days, when he would jot down lyrics during math class. While on breaks, he would join rap contests with his peers. Fortunately, his grades did not suffer as a result.

“Sometimes during math class, in the last couple of minutes, the teacher knew I would be writing raps, so he would end early and have me do my bit,” he said. “And the whole class would run wild. It was a conducive environment.”

Next came a move to the US, where he attended Georgetown University to study finance and economics. While there, he performed in coffee shops, talent shows and radio stations as part of a duo called 705B. It was also while here that Molham came to understand the complexities of the music industry.

After graduation, he relocated to Dubai and began plotting a course to professional fulfilment and success.

“Before, I never really saw a music career as a possibility,” he said. “As I dug deeper into what I wanted my impact in this world to be, I saw myself as an artist creating music (for) the Saudi Arabian community.”

From his very first performance, Molham knew he had made the right choice. “My first time performing publicly on stage was in Saudi Arabia,” Molham said. “That was the first time I felt the adrenaline of what it felt like to perform. The most gratifying element for me in music is performing, being with fans and having people sing along.”

Molham says Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries should recognize the value of sharing a distinctive musical style with the outside world. (AFP)

Today, Saudi Arabia feels extremely friendly to concertgoers and welcoming to artists like Molham. Big music festivals such as MDL Beast and a whole new industry of studios and promoters have provided the ecosystem and the fan base he needed to launch his career.

“People began to understand my art, and that led to me wanting to give more,” he told Arab News.

Molham says he feels a close affinity with his fans and recalls the time a fan messaged him from hospital where she was recovering from PTSD. She told him his songs had helped her recuperate.

“When I hear things like that, it’s all worth it,” he said. “Seeing people’s responses and enjoyment of the music really is fuel to continue to put out music. It’s all about connecting with people.”

Molham explores a range of themes in his lyrics, from love to societal matters to mental-health disorders, broadening his appeal with a blend of English and Arabic. He launched his debut EP, The Time Is Yesterday, in March of 2018, with features from Egyptian starlet Malak El-Husseiny and Yusra J.

“My parents have always trusted me to do the things that I wanted to do,” says Molham. (Supplied)

The medium-length album’s breakout single, Me Against the World, hit the top hip-hop charts in the Middle East and North Africa, trending across seven different countries. New singles are already in the works.

Molham says his family has supported the choices he has made in life. “My parents have always trusted me to do the things that I wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s been really incredible. Obviously, they have their opinions on certain things. But since I was a kid, I’ve been able to do what I say because I’ve built that trust with them to be able to say something and actually do it.”

As worthy as it may be, music is not Molham’s sole vocation. He is also the founder of Kraytiv Entertainment Group, a Jeddah-based record label, content studio and talent management agency. In addition, he writes for Forbes magazine, providing his take on business strategy.

Looking to the future, he plans to shuttle between Saudi Arabia and Dubai for performances and collaborations. Although the coronavirus crisis has put a break on his travels and concerts for a time, he says it has enabled him to stay focused and further channel his creativity toward music.

Molham remains optimistic despite the blows dealt by the pandemic to the global cultural industry. “We’re prepared,” he said. “The future in the Kingdom is very bright. There is a lot of opportunity in Saudi Arabia and more nurturing of talent, so talents will mature earlier. We will see a lot of superstars.”

Citing the example of K-Pop, which became a defining image for South Korea, Molham says Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries should recognize the value of sharing a distinctive musical style with the outside world.

“There’s a space for this genre, which I’m trying to mold and shed light on,” Molham said. “I am creating this new genre called A-pop.”

Saudi Arabia’s cultural revitalization is underway at full pelt but it is early days yet, so rap artists such as Molham remain a rare breed. Which leads to the inevitable question: What reception does he get when foreigners realize he is Saudi?

“There is still a little bit of surprise, but people are pleasantly surprised,” Molham said. “It’s something new to the mainstream. With anything new, people will be surprised. But how you introduce this newness is where the key is. You show people what you have to offer, and you make space for them to appreciate it.”

Twitter: @CalineMalek

REVIEW: Effortless English Class: The Bentley Flying Spur 2020
