Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail

Dur Hospitality Co. opened Holiday Inn & Suites four-star hotel in Jubail Industrial Zone, Jubail City, the firm said in a bourse filing.

The hotel, located near a beach and business district, comprises 144 rooms and a number of suites that cater to the need of long-term guests. It also includes cafes, restaurants, a spa and meeting halls.

The company also said the hotel will be operated via a franchise agreement with Intercontinental Group.

The hotel opening will have a positive impact on Dur Hospitality’s financial statements starting Q1 2021.

The hotel opening confirms Dur Hospitality’s expansion strategy and keeping pace with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in strengthening the hospitality sector across Saudi Arabia, it stressed.

