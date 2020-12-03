You are here

  • Home
  • Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail
The Holiday Inn & Suites four-star hotel in Jubail Industrial Zone, Jubail City comprises 144 rooms and a number of suites. (Dur Hospitality)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkg85

Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites hotel in Jubail
  • The hotel, located near a beach and business district, comprises 144 rooms and a number of suites
Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

Dur Hospitality Co. opened Holiday Inn & Suites four-star hotel in Jubail Industrial Zone, Jubail City, the firm said in a bourse filing.

The hotel, located near a beach and business district, comprises 144 rooms and a number of suites that cater to the need of long-term guests. It also includes cafes, restaurants, a spa and meeting halls.

The company also said the hotel will be operated via a franchise agreement with Intercontinental Group.

The hotel opening will have a positive impact on Dur Hospitality’s financial statements starting Q1 2021.

The hotel opening confirms Dur Hospitality’s expansion strategy and keeping pace with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in strengthening the hospitality sector across Saudi Arabia, it stressed.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: hotels Dur Hospitality

Related

Dur Hospitality chairman lauds creation of tourism fund
Corporate News
Dur Hospitality chairman lauds creation of tourism fund
Dur Hospitality to develop 5-star hotel in Madinah
Corporate News
Dur Hospitality to develop 5-star hotel in Madinah

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business
  • Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder
  • India’s digital payments market expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Walmart-controlled Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Thursday it was partially spinning off PhonePe to widen the digital payments platform’s access to capital to fuel its growth.
PhonePe, which competes with Alibaba-backed home-grown payments pioneer Paytm and Google Pay, will raise $700 million in primary capital, Bengaluru-based Flipkart said in a statement.
The money will be raised from existing Flipkart investors led by Walmart, giving PhonePe a valuation of $5.5 billion including the fundraising, the statement said.
Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder, it added.
“We are really excited to have access to dedicated long-term capital to further our ambitions in the financial services distribution sector as well as creating large innovative growth platforms for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises,” PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said.
PhonePe is eyeing profitability by 2022 and a public listing the following year, Nigam has previously said.
The fintech firm has more than 100 million monthly active users which helped it clock nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October.
India’s digital payments market, expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023 from 2019 levels, has also attracted the likes of Amazon.com and Facebook, which have come up with their own systems to woo users.
That rapid growth in fintech has driven India’s flagship payments processor, the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), to cap the share of digital transactions some companies can account for.
The NPCI’s move, announced last month, is expected to hinder the growth of payments services offered by Facebook, Google and PhonePe, while boosting the likes of Reliance’s Jio Payments Bank and Paytm, which have niche bank licenses.

Topics: ecommerce India Walmart Flipkart

Related

India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China
Business & Economy
India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China
Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event
Business & Economy
Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event

Latest updates

Erdogan to visit ally Azerbaijan after Karabakh ceasefire
UAE activates tourist visas for Israelis
Iran surpasses one million coronavirus cases
Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday
Imaan Hammam stars as an avatar in Drest fashion game

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.