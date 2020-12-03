Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development will issue soon the executive regulations of the Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Inspection and development of work environment, was cited by Saudi Press Agency as saying.

The initiative, which falls under the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program, was launched by the ministry last month. It targets organizing the contractual relationship between employers and expatriate workers in the labor market, according to Argaam data.

The initiative allows expatriate workers mobility and amends existing exit protocols. It aims to develop the work environment and complements the Kingdom’s similar initiatives.

It also allows expatriate workers to transfer their sponsorship from one employer to another, request exit/re-entry visas, and secure a final exit visa.

The initiative will come into effect on March 14, 2021.

