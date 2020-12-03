You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official

Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official

Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official
The Saudi labor initiative allows expatriate workers mobility and amends existing exit protocols. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4erc9

Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official

Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official
  • Initiative allows expatriate workers mobility and amends existing exit protocols
Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development will issue soon the executive regulations of the Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Inspection and development of work environment, was cited by Saudi Press Agency as saying.

The initiative, which falls under the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program, was launched by the ministry last month. It targets organizing the contractual relationship between employers and expatriate workers in the labor market, according to Argaam data.

The initiative allows expatriate workers mobility and amends existing exit protocols. It aims to develop the work environment and complements the Kingdom’s similar initiatives.

It also allows expatriate workers to transfer their sponsorship from one employer to another, request exit/re-entry visas, and secure a final exit visa.

Earlier in November, the ministry launched the LRI to organize the contractual relationship between employers and expatriate workers in the labor market, Argaam reported.

The initiative will come into effect on March 14, 2021.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: labor Saudi Arabia

Related

Diplomats praise new labor reforms in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Diplomats praise new labor reforms in Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business
  • Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder
  • India’s digital payments market expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Walmart-controlled Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Thursday it was partially spinning off PhonePe to widen the digital payments platform’s access to capital to fuel its growth.
PhonePe, which competes with Alibaba-backed home-grown payments pioneer Paytm and Google Pay, will raise $700 million in primary capital, Bengaluru-based Flipkart said in a statement.
The money will be raised from existing Flipkart investors led by Walmart, giving PhonePe a valuation of $5.5 billion including the fundraising, the statement said.
Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder, it added.
“We are really excited to have access to dedicated long-term capital to further our ambitions in the financial services distribution sector as well as creating large innovative growth platforms for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises,” PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said.
PhonePe is eyeing profitability by 2022 and a public listing the following year, Nigam has previously said.
The fintech firm has more than 100 million monthly active users which helped it clock nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October.
India’s digital payments market, expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023 from 2019 levels, has also attracted the likes of Amazon.com and Facebook, which have come up with their own systems to woo users.
That rapid growth in fintech has driven India’s flagship payments processor, the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), to cap the share of digital transactions some companies can account for.
The NPCI’s move, announced last month, is expected to hinder the growth of payments services offered by Facebook, Google and PhonePe, while boosting the likes of Reliance’s Jio Payments Bank and Paytm, which have niche bank licenses.

Topics: ecommerce India Walmart Flipkart

Related

India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China
Business & Economy
India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China
Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event
Business & Economy
Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event

Latest updates

Iran ready for further prisoner swaps; seeks US nuclear move: foreign minister
Erdogan to visit ally Azerbaijan after Karabakh ceasefire
UAE activates tourist visas for Israelis
Iran surpasses one million coronavirus cases
Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.