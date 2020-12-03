US issues travel curbs for Chinese Communist Party members

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday issued new rules to restrict travel Chinese Communist Party members’ and their families’ travel to the United States, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
The new policy limited the maximum validity of travel visas for party members and their families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
