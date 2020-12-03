You are here

  • Home
  • IEA: Energy efficiency progress falters amid pandemic

IEA: Energy efficiency progress falters amid pandemic

IEA: Energy efficiency progress falters amid pandemic
The International Energy Agency said that emptier flights are one of the reasons energy efficiency has slowed to its lowest rate in 10 years. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmbp3

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

IEA: Energy efficiency progress falters amid pandemic

IEA: Energy efficiency progress falters amid pandemic
  • ‘Energy intensity is expected to improve by only 0.8 percent in 2020’
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Global progress toward energy efficiency has slowed to its lowest rate in 10 years due to subdued prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, dealing a setback to efforts to curb climate change.
“As a result of the crisis and continuing low energy prices, energy intensity is expected to improve by only 0.8 percent in 2020, roughly half the rates (last year),” to levels last reached in 2010, the Paris-based watchdog said in a report.
“This is well below the level needed to achieve global climate and sustainability goals” which the group puts at more than 3 percent.
Emptier flights, cheaper fuel, distancing measures hampering building insulation upgrades and smart meter installation as well as slower car sales due to mobility restrictions explain the slowdown, the IEA said.
The agency recommended earlier this year that policymakers use the economic pause inflicted by the pandemic to prioritize renewable energy to curb carbon emissions.
But the IEA found that squeezed state and corporate budgets have led to investment in new energy-efficient buildings, equipment and vehicles being projected to be down 9 percent in 2020.
“It is especially worrying because energy efficiency delivers more than 40 percent of the reduction in energy-related greenhouse gas emissions over the next 20 years” according to the organization’s models, it added.

Topics: energy IEA International Energy Agency

Related

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh
Saudi Shoura members discuss measures to reduce energy consumption
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura members discuss measures to reduce energy consumption

Saudi private sector rebounds with growth at 10-month high

Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi private sector rebounds with growth at 10-month high

Saudi private sector rebounds with growth at 10-month high
  • Steep rise in sales and growing business confidence spark jump in purchasing, hiring activity
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Business activity in Saudi Arabia has risen to its highest level since January this year, showing the Kingdom’s economy is beginning to overcome the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Survey, the acceleration of output growth in the Saudi economy in November was driven by a steep rise in sales and strengthening business confidence.

The survey found that input purchasing rose, while employment growth also returned for the first time since January. Input cost inflation also quickened, leading to a stronger increase in average output charges.

The index has now registered above the 50.0 no-change mark for three months in a row, highlighting a sustained recovery after the economic downturn due to the pandemic.

The Saudi PMI rose to 54.7 in November from 51 the previous month — the strongest improvement since January. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared with the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

Both domestic and foreign sales rose last month, marking only the second upturn in new export orders since February.

Business confidence for the year ahead also improved notably during the month. In particular, firms were encouraged by the Saudi government’s easing of lockdown curbs and news of a breakthrough in the development of a vaccine.

Accelerated rises in output and new orders led Saudi firms to sharply expand purchasing activity during November. In addition, hiring activity turned positive and a number of companies linked increased employment to rising demand.

Commenting on the latest survey, David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said: “A third successive rise in the Saudi Arabia PMI pointed to an economy getting back on its feet in November. Supported by output and new business growth reaching 10-month highs, the data suggests a strong end to the year for the non-oil private sector. Notably, employment started to rise, while business confidence strengthened in the wake of encouraging vaccine news and sharper demand growth.”

Saudi economist and financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz told Arab News: “The improvement is due to many factors, such as the reopening of the market with the ease in lockdown and, finally, the lifting of the curfew. The return to normality has had a significant impact on private sector performance.”

Hafiz added: “Things will get much better by the next year. We have also noticed an improvement in oil prices recently and this will improve things significantly.”

Topics: IHS Markit Puchasing Manager's Index Saudi PMI

Related

Foreign investors free to sit on Saudi business chamber boards
Business & Economy
Foreign investors free to sit on Saudi business chamber boards
Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, this year’s winner of the annual Chemists’ Club Kavaler award. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
‘The worst is behind us’: Aramco CEO

Latest updates

What We Are Wearing Today: May
Saudi funding for training exceeds job seeker payouts for first time since 2011
Saudi private sector rebounds with growth at 10-month high
Environment fund, centers inaugurated in Saudi Arabia  
Saudi Arabia's KSrelief, GAVI to raise COVID-19 awareness among children

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.