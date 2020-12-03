You are here

The best dressed celebrities on the Cairo International Film Festival 2020 red carpet

Dorra Zarrouk at the Cairo International Film Festival. (Instagram)
Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This year’s Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off on Wednesday night with an opening ceremony. 

The event, which was pushed back from its original November date due to the coronavirus pandemic, runs until Dec. 10 and hosts actors, directors and the industry elite as they gather in Egypt to celebrate film. 

For the next seven days we can expect show-stopping red carpet moments from superstars. Scroll down to see the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet (so far) and check back to see more CIFF 2020 updates in the coming days.

Yasmine Sabri wearing Jean Pierre Khoury

Amina Khalil wearing Sara Onsi

Arwa Gouda wearing Stephane Rolland

Dorra Zarrouk wearing Rami Kadi

Saba Mubarak wearing Alexandre Vauthier

Raya Abirached wearing Zuhair Murad

Injy El-Mokkaddem wearing Shahira Lasheen

Imaan Hammam stars as an avatar in Drest fashion game

DUBAI: If you have ever dreamed of dressing a supermodel, now is your chance thanks to Lucy Yeomans’s savvy app Drest.

Smartphone users and budding stylists can now dress five trailblazing supermodels — Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, Russian catwalkers Irina Shayk and Natalia Vodianova, curvy model Candice Huffine and Atlanta native Precious Lee — who all take the form of hyper-realistic avatars on the interactive app.

The women were captured by thousands of tiny cameras and scanners from every angle in order to create their incredibly lifelike features, adopting a range of facial expressions and poses that could all then be translated virtually.

Dress-up sessions, photoshoot challenges and shopping trips are only a handful of the playful adventures the CGI models can embark on in the app.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The models can be cast through a booking fee that grants players a set number of uses, after which the talent will need to be re-booked. Once models are booked, the player can style them in a number of outfits, with more than 200 leading brands to choose from including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Burberry and Fenty.

Players can also style their model’s hair with an array of hairstyles created by hairdresser to the stars Sam McKnight.

"I'm so excited to finally share what I've been working on behind the scenes with @drest!!! I'm part of their fashion game as an avatar alongside some amazing women," wrote Hammam on Instagram. "If you've ever daydreamed of becoming a fashion stylist you have to check it out! You can cast models, style them, enter challenges and get your fashion game on!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

More than just a fun fashion app, Drest is also a philanthropic endeavor. When users book a supermodel on the app, 5 percent of their purchase will be donated to a charity of the model’s choosing.

Drest also pledges to match 50 percent of revenue earned by the supermodels in-game and donate this to their respective causes.

Hammam serves as an ambassador for the non-profit She’s the First, which is empowering female education worldwide.

“As an ambassador of @shesthefirst, I’m also really proud to announce that @drest will be supporting this worthwhile cause,” she wrote.

