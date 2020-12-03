You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the UNGA's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 on Dec. 3,2020, at UN headquarters, in New York. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m8d3

Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines
  • “Extreme poverty is rising; the threat of famine looms. We face the biggest global recession in eight decades,” Guterres said
  • He said Covid-19 had exacerbated other long-term challenges including inequality and climate change
Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the world could be fighting the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic for decades to come even if vaccines are quickly approved.
Opening a special UN summit on the virus, being held virtually as a safety precaution, Guterres hailed the quick scientific progress but cautioned that vaccination was not a panacea for the ills affecting the planet.
“Let’s not fool ourselves. A vaccine cannot undo damage that will stretch across years, even decades to come,” Guterres said.
“Extreme poverty is rising; the threat of famine looms. We face the biggest global recession in eight decades.”
He said Covid-19 — which has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally — had exacerbated other long-term challenges including inequality and climate change.
Leaders or senior officials from more than 100 countries will take part in the summit through short, pre-recorded speeches, but diplomats do not expect the virtual two-day gathering to lead immediately to major decisions.
Guterres reiterated his call that vaccines be considered a “global public good” that are shared around the world.
He appealed for contributions to fill a $4.3 billion shortfall in financing over the next two months.
More than 180 countries have joined Covax, a global collaboration working with manufacturers to distribute vaccines equitably.
The major exceptions are the United States, which has been at the forefront of research and where outgoing President Donald Trump wants to vaccinate Americans first, and Russia, which has unveiled its own vaccine but met skepticism.
Casting blame for Covid’s heavy death toll in the United States, Trump has moved to withdraw from the World Health Organization, saying it was beholden to China in the early stages of the crisis.
Guterres strongly defended the UN body’s performance and said that its recommendations “should have been the basis for a coordinated global response.”
“In some situations, there was a rejection of facts and an ignorance of the guidance. And when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction,” the UN chief said.

Topics: UN Coronavirus

Related

Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough
Middle-East
Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough
Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday
World
Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown
  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that if any of the 76 prayer halls inspected were found to promote extremism they would be closed down
  • Inspections are part of France’s response to two attacks — the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty and the killing of three people in a Nice church
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities will inspect dozens of mosques and prayer halls suspected of radical teachings starting Thursday as part of a crackdown on extremists following a spate of attacks, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin told RTL radio that if any of the 76 prayer halls inspected was found to promote extremism they would be closed down.

The inspections are part of the government’s response to two brutal recent attacks that shocked France — the October 16 beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad and the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice on October 29.

Darmanin did not reveal which places of worship would be inspected. In a note he sent to regional security chiefs, seen by AFP, he cites 16 addresses in the Paris region and 60 others around the country.

On Twitter Wednesday he said the mosques were suspected of “separatism” — a term President Emmanuel Macron has used to describe ultraconservative Muslims closing themselves off from French society by, for example, enrolling their children in underground schools or forcing young girls to wear the Muslim headscarf.

The rightwing minister told RTL the fact that only a fraction of the around 2,600 Muslim places of worship in France were suspected of peddling radical theories showed “we are far from a situation of widespread radicalization.”

“Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that (radicalization),” he said.
The killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils cartoons of Mohammad in a class on free speech, at a school outside Paris sent shockwaves through France, where it was seen as an attack on the republic itself.

In the aftermath of his murder the authorities raided dozens of associations, sports groups and charities suspected of promoting extremism.
They also ordered the temporary closure of a large mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin that had shared a vitriolic video lambasting Paty.

The government has also announced plans to step up the deportations of illegal migrants on radicalization watchlists.
Darmanin said that 66 of 231 foreigners on a watchlist had been expelled, around 50 others had been put in migrant detention centers and a further 30 had been placed under house arrest.

The minister announced the latest clampdown after receiving fierce criticism for pushing a bill that would make it harder to document police brutality.

Images of officers beating up black music producer Michel Zecler in his studio brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets last weekend against Darmanin’s push to restrict the filming of the police in the new bill.
MPs from Macron’s ruling Republic on the Move party have since announced plans to rewrite the legislation.

Topics: France Gerald darmanin Mosques extremism

Related

France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
World
France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

Latest updates

Yamaha’s Van Beveren leads impressive entries for Hail Bajas
Gaza imposes tighter virus restrictions, extends curfew
Najran governor cites programs benefiting people with disabilities
Mansour bin Sultan Al-Turki, member of the Saudi Shoura Council
Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.