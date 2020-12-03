You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough

Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough

Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough
Above, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease at the intensive care unit of Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bdbn6

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough

Lebanese minister says COVID-19 cases rising, hospital beds not enough
  • Intensive care units were at critical capacity when Lebanon ordered the lockdown
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon will not have enough hospital beds to cope with increasing COVID-19 cases, the health minister in the caretaker government warned on Thursday, saying compliance with a two-week lockdown that ended this week had been patchy.
In a Tweet, Hamad Hassan said cases were on the rise and although more hospital beds had been added, these would not be enough.
Intensive care units were at critical capacity when Lebanon ordered the lockdown and caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab had warned the shutdown may be extended if people did not comply.
The health ministry said on Wednesday 1,842 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. Recorded deaths due to COVID-19 total 1,055 in the country of 6 million, where health care is deteriorating.
On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lebanon is in the throes of a major financial and economic crisis and still grappling with the aftermath of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Special Coronavirus threatens festive season in Lebanon
Middle-East
Coronavirus threatens festive season in Lebanon
Lebanon locks down 115 areas, imposes new curfew hours as coronavirus cases continue rise
Middle-East
Lebanon locks down 115 areas, imposes new curfew hours as coronavirus cases continue rise

Netanyahu greets 316 Ethiopian immigrants as they land in Israel

Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Netanyahu greets 316 Ethiopian immigrants as they land in Israel

Netanyahu greets 316 Ethiopian immigrants as they land in Israel
  • Benjamin Netanyahu, who has become a vocal supporter of Falash Mura immigration, was on hand at the airport to greet the first group of arrivals
  • The Falash Mura are descendants of Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity — many under duress — in the 18th and 19th centuries
Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
AFP

TEL AVIV: More than 300 Ethiopians landed in Israel Thursday after the government approved immigration plans for 2,000 members of their Falash Mura community, whose desire to move to the Jewish state has stirred controversy.
The Falash Mura are descendants of Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity — many under duress — in the 18th and 19th centuries.
They are not recognized as Jews by Israel’s Orthodox rabbinical authorities, but claim the right to immigrate under family reunification rules.
The government approved about 9,000 claimants in 2015 but then rescinded the decision the following year, citing budgetary constraints.
Some groups in Israel, including members of the Ethiopian community, have opposed immigration of the Falash Mura, citing doubts over their claim to be Jewish.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has become a vocal supporter of Falash Mura immigration, was on hand at the airport to greet the first group of 316 arrivals.
“Dear brothers and sisters of ours, immigrants from Ethiopia, we are so moved to welcome you here,” Netanyahu told the new immigrants, according to a government statement.
The remaining roughly 1,700 Falash Mura Ethiopians are expected to arrive by the end of January, according to the immigration plan approved by Netanyahu’s cabinet in October.
The bulk of Ethiopia’s Jewish community was brought to the country between 1984 and 1991 under the Law of Return, which guarantees Israeli citizenship to all Jews.
The Ethiopian-Israeli community has since grown to 140,000-strong, including 50,000 born in Israel.
Many say they faced racial discrimination, notably abuse by Israel’s police.

Topics: Ethiopia Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Falash Mura

Related

Israel approves plan for immigration of 2,000 Ethiopian Jews
Middle-East
Israel approves plan for immigration of 2,000 Ethiopian Jews
First wave of new Ethiopian immigrants arrives in Israel
Middle-East
First wave of new Ethiopian immigrants arrives in Israel

Latest updates

‘The worst is behind us’: Aramco CEO
Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, this year’s winner of the annual Chemists’ Club Kavaler award. (Supplied)
Netanyahu greets 316 Ethiopian immigrants as they land in Israel
US to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions
France targets mosques in extremism crackdown
Four die in UK chemical tank blast: Police

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.