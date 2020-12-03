Group led by France’s Saur Group wins Saudi water project

You are here

The contract ceremony was signed in Riyadh on Thursday at a ceremony attended by His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, Minister for the Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Emmanuel Vivant, Senior Executive Vice-President International, Saur Group. (Supplied: Saur Group)
  • The seven-year contract is the first as part of the Kingdom’s plan to privatize the sector, attract foreign investment
RIYADH: A consortium led by France’s Saur Group has been awarded the first contract under Saudi Arabia’s plans to privatize its water infrastructure sector.

The contract to manage the North West Cluster facility, which supplies the cities of Medina and Tabuk, is initially for seven years but could be extended to 25.

The consortium also includes Saudi Arabia’s Miahona and the Manila Water Company from the Philippines.

The contract was signed in Riyadh on Thursday at a ceremony attended by Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, Saudi Arabia's minister for the environment, water and agriculture, Ludovic Pouille, the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Emmanuel Vivant, senior executive vice-president international, Saur Group.

This is the first contract to be awarded by the National Water Company (NWC), the government agency responsible for this flagship program, and is an integral part of the Vision 2030 program to open its economy to foreign investors.

The contract includes management of 15,000 km of water pipeline networks, 50 drinking water production plants, 10 wastewater treatment plants and 622 boreholes. The agreement will help improve the lives of 3.5 million people living in a service area, which includes the holy sites of Madinah and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of AlUla.

  • The rate of economic growth reached about 1.8 percent — less than the population growth rate
  • A plan to control population increase will begin in January 2021
CAIRO: The volume of public investment in Egypt grew by 70 percent in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, reaching 595 billion Egyptian pounds ($37.9 billion), Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed has said.

In a speech at the Egypt Economic Summit 2020, she said that Egypt could become one of only three economies across the Middle East to achieve economic growth this year.

The growth followed reforms that helped make the Egyptian economy “more flexible” and “able to absorb external shocks,” she said.

Al-Saeed said Egypt faced great challenges that led to imbalances in the monetary, financial and external axes, which caused a decline in Egyptian economic indicators. The rate of economic growth reached about 1.8 percent — less than the population growth rate.

The minister added that a plan to control population increase will begin in January 2021, as Egypt’s population is expected to grow by 2.5 million annually and reach 130 million in 2030.

Al-Saeed said that achieving development requires sustained economic progress to overcome weak population growth and the challenges facing the Egyptian economy in light of political and economic changes and the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge helped Egypt commit to reforms based on comprehensive planning and an ambitious vision for the future, in the form of Egypt’s Vision 2030 sustainable development strategy, the minister said.

Egypt’s implementation of reforms since November 2016 led to “overall stability” and “comprehensive growth.” This was reflected in positive indicators that the Egyptian economy saw before the coronavirus outbreak, she added.

The rate of economic growth was about 5.6 percent in the first half of the 2019/2020 fiscal year, and about 5 percent during the third quarter. There was an average growth of 5.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, before the coronavirus outbreak.

Al-Saeed said that international institutions had “positive expectations” regarding the Egyptian economy.

She referred to the results of the World Economic Outlook report issued by the International Monetary Fund in October 2020, in which the Fund raised its expectations for Egypt’s gross domestic product growth to 3.5 percent for the year, compared with a previous forecast of 2 percent in the June report.

If the prediction is realized, it will make Egypt among only three economies in the Middle East and Central Asia to achieve economic growth this year.
 

