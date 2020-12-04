You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks

Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks

Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks
Al-Khasawneh said $451.3 million will be allocated to expand social protection for families and individuals. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cucdc

Updated 04 December 2020
Arab News

Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks

Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks
  • An interest-free loan of $28.2 million will be used for rebuilding Jordan’s tourism industry
Updated 04 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh has announced new measures to alleviate the country’s economic burdens, particularly focusing on COVID-19 hard-hit sectors.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Al-Khasawneh said $451.3 million will be allocated to expand social protection for families and individuals.

An interest-free loan of $28.2 million will be used for rebuilding Jordan’s tourism industry, he announced, adding the government will also fund other sectors to protect 180,000 jobs.

The beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund will also be expanded under the new measures, covering 400,000 people more with a budget of $141 million.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Smugglers killed in Jordan-Syria border drugs bust
Middle-East
Smugglers killed in Jordan-Syria border drugs bust
Special Palestinians and Jordan need ‘unified front’ for Biden presidency, say experts
Middle-East
Palestinians and Jordan need ‘unified front’ for Biden presidency, say experts

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Updated 04 December 2020
AFP

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 04 December 2020
AFP

DUBAI: At least eight people were killed in the shelling of an industrial compound in Yemen’s strategic port of Hodeidah, the government said Friday, pointing the finger at the Iran-backed Houthis.

There has been an uptick in fighting in and around the lifeline port of the western city, where a fragile UN-brokered truce has largely averted major battles between the government-backed by a Saudi-led military coalition - and the Houthi insurgents.
Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani condemned the Houthis’ “ugly terrorist attack” on the Thabit Brothers industrial compound on Thursday, according to the official Saba news agency.
He said that eight workers were killed and 13 others were injured, while medical sources told AFP there were at least 10 deaths.
The United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) also condemned the incident.
“The killing of civilians must stop,” it said Thursday, urging all parties to maintain the ceasefire.
“In addition to being a working factory servicing the population and providing employment, the site of the industrial complex is being considered as one of the possible locations of an UNMHA office,” it said.
The United Nations said that a total of 74 civilians were killed or wounded in Hodeida province in October as hostilities escalated.
And in late November, five children were among eight civilians killed in rebel shelling of the government-held district of Al-Durayhimi on the Red Sea coast.
Yemen, which since 2014 has been gripped by a war between Iran-backed Houthis and a beleaguered government supported by the Saudi-led military coalition, faces the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have killed and millions displaced and on the brink of famine.
The UN said Thursday that malnutrition has now hit record levels, narrowing the window of opportunity to prevent a famine as the coronavirus and funding shortfalls threaten a humanitarian perfect storm.
The number of people facing the second-highest level of food insecurity in Yemen is set to increase from 3.6 million people to 5 million in the first half of 2021, the United Nations World Food Programme warned. 

Topics: Yemen

Latest updates

EU weighs options as Turkey stand-off grinds on
EU weighs options as Turkey stand-off grinds on
Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Thousands killed in Ethiopia’s conflict, Tigray side asserts
Thousands killed in Ethiopia’s conflict, Tigray side asserts
Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4bn
Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4bn

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.