Saudi Arabia confirms 10 COVID-19 deaths, 234 new cases

A Saudi man and his daughter stroll down the seafront in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated 04 December 2020
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 357 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 70
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,940.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 234 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 358,336 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,158 remain active and 596 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 70, followed by Makkah with 42, the Eastern Province with 35, Madinah recorded 27, and Qassim confirmed 17 cases.
The ministry also announced that 357 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 348,238.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 65.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.5 million.

 

