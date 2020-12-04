You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon investigates death of former customs official

Lebanon investigates death of former customs official

Lebanon investigates death of former customs official
A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, August 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52cn5

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon investigates death of former customs official

Lebanon investigates death of former customs official
  • Col. Munir Abu Rjeili was found dead, in his home in Qartaba, some 40 km northeast of Beirut, from a blow to the head
  • Leading Druze politician Walid Jumblatt questioned whether there was a link with the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities are investigating the killing of a retired customs officer in what a leading politician described as a “terrible incident.”
Col. Munir Abu Rjeili was found dead in his home on Wednesday in Qartaba, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Beirut, with a blow to the head, a security source said.
Leading Druze politician Walid Jumblatt asked on Twitter on Thursday what was behind the killing. He questioned whether there was a link with the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port that killed about 200 people and devastated swathes of the capital.
“Is this terrible incident to obstruct any serious investigation into the case of the explosion at Beirut port?” Jumblatt wrote.
But a senior interior ministry source said: “So far, no link has been found between the port and the murder.”
Abu Rjeili’s career in Lebanese customs included leading a Beirut division that counters overland smuggling, serving at the airport and heading a division of the Higher Customs Council, according to CV sent by a relative and lawyer, Joseph Khalil.
Abu Rjeili had not been summoned for questioning in the investigation in to the Beirut blast probe and had not served at the port, the source said.
Khalil, the lawyer, said the family was waiting for the results of the investigation.
Four months since the explosion, Lebanese are still awaiting the final results of the investigation, after authorities promised a full and swift probe.
President Michel Aoun last month called for the acceleration of the investigation.
The first warning about the cargo that blew up in Beirut port came in 2014 from another late Lebanese customs officer, Col. Joseph Skaf. Skaf’s family believe his death in 2017 was murder, possibly connected to his long career as a customs officer fighting criminality and drug smuggling.

Topics: Walid Jumblatt Munir Abu Rjeili Joseph Skaf Lebanon Beirut port blast

Related

Charges filed against customs officials over Lebanon port blast
Middle-East
Charges filed against customs officials over Lebanon port blast
Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast
Middle-East
Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast

Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 December 2020
Reuters

Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient
Updated 04 December 2020
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has told the UN nuclear watchdog it plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, the agency told member states on Friday in a report obtained by Reuters.

“Iran informed the Agency that the operator of the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz ‘intends to start installation of three cascades of IR-2m centrifuge machines’ at FEP,” the agency wrote, adding that the three cascades were in addition to one of IR-2m machines already used for enrichment there.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient, at the underground plant and that those are the only machines Iran can accumulate enriched uranium with.

Topics: Middle East Iran Natanz

Related

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
Middle-East
UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
Iran constructing new building near Natanz nuke site, Pompeo urges Europe to impose sanctions
Middle-East
Iran constructing new building near Natanz nuke site, Pompeo urges Europe to impose sanctions

Latest updates

Lebanon investigates death of former customs official
Lebanon investigates death of former customs official
Lebanon detains Lebanese-French businessman Takieddine: judicial source
Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia confirms 10 COVID-19 deaths, 234 new cases
Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal
Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.