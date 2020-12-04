You are here

  Kuwait, US hold 'fruitful talks' on resolving Gulf crisis

Kuwait, US hold ‘fruitful talks’ on resolving Gulf crisis

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah held talks on the Gulf crisis. (KUNA)
Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah held talks on the Gulf crisis. (KUNA)
Updated 11 sec ago
Kuwait, US hold ‘fruitful talks’ on resolving Gulf crisis

  • The talks come within the framework of reconciliation efforts
  • Saudi Arabia appreciates Kuwait-US efforts towards Gulf crisis
RIYADH: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah said on Friday that there had been “fruitful talks” toward resolving the Gulf crisis, achieving reconciliation and supporting regional stability and solidarity.

The talks come within the framework of reconciliation efforts, previously led by the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and currently being carried out by Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US President Donald Trump to resolve the crisis, Kuwait News Agency reported.

“Discussions took place recently, in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability and to reach a final agreement that would achieve the aspirations of lasting unity between their countries and to benefit their people,” the minister said in a public address on state TV.

He also expressed his appreciation to Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, for the “valuable efforts he has made recently in this regard.”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that the Kingdom appreciated the efforts of Kuwait and the US to bring viewpoints closer regarding the Gulf crisis.

“We hope that the efforts of Kuwait and Washington will be successful, in the interest of the region,” he added in a tweet.

The Arab League said on Friday that Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit welcomed the efforts being made by Kuwait to resolve the Gulf crisis and is monitoring progress.

It added that sincere efforts continue in the Arab world to find a resolution to the dispute based on openness and mutual respect.

UAE confirms 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
UAE confirms 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

UAE confirms 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • UAE says 793 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 343 cases and 2 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 1,311 new coronavirus cases and one death.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 174,062, with the death toll now 586.
The ministry added that 793 people recovered over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 157,828.
On Thursday, Dubai Economy said it had closed down a gym for holding a celebration to mark the UAE’s National Day, which is celebrated on Dec. 2nd, and for violating anti-COVID-19 measures.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 143,917. The death toll reached 886 after two new fatalities were registered.

 

