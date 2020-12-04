Kuwait, US hold ‘fruitful talks’ on resolving Gulf crisis

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah said on Friday that there had been “fruitful talks” toward resolving the Gulf crisis, achieving reconciliation and supporting regional stability and solidarity.

The talks come within the framework of reconciliation efforts, previously led by the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and currently being carried out by Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US President Donald Trump to resolve the crisis, Kuwait News Agency reported.

“Discussions took place recently, in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability and to reach a final agreement that would achieve the aspirations of lasting unity between their countries and to benefit their people,” the minister said in a public address on state TV.

He also expressed his appreciation to Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, for the “valuable efforts he has made recently in this regard.”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that the Kingdom appreciated the efforts of Kuwait and the US to bring viewpoints closer regarding the Gulf crisis.

“We hope that the efforts of Kuwait and Washington will be successful, in the interest of the region,” he added in a tweet.

The Arab League said on Friday that Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit welcomed the efforts being made by Kuwait to resolve the Gulf crisis and is monitoring progress.

It added that sincere efforts continue in the Arab world to find a resolution to the dispute based on openness and mutual respect.