Juventus, Inter play catch-up on AC Milan before big European games

Celtic’s Scottish forward Ryan Christie, front right, shoots a free kick during the UEFA Europa League Group H football match AC Milan vs Celtic in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 05 December 2020
AFP

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Rossoneri are targeting their first Serie A title since 2011
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Juventus host city rivals Torino on Saturday looking to close the gap on high-flying Serie A leaders AC Milan before next week’s final Champions League group clash at Barcelona.

The Italian champions are fourth in the table, six points behind Milan, who head to Sampdoria on Sunday looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

Second-placed Inter Milan, five points adrift on their city rivals, host Bologna, days before their Champions League hopes will be decided in a must-win game against Shakhtar Donesk at the San Siro.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan are targeting their first Serie A title since 2011, when the Swede last played for the club.

Ibrahimovic has missed their last two games including their Europa League win over Celtic with a muscular injury and will be sidelined for the trip to 11th-placed Sampdoria.

But while Milan have shown they can win without their star striker, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with 10 goals, Juve are reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have drawn five of nine games played this season including last weekend’s 1-1 against Benevento when Ronaldo was rested.

The Portugal forward will return for the derby along with Paulo Dybala, but Spain attacker Alvaro Morata sits out due to a two-match suspension.

Torino coach Marco Giampoalo has recovered from coronavirus as his 18th-placed side seek a first top-flight win at Juve since April 1995.

Milan head to Genoa looking to keep their unbeaten league run, and after qualifying for the Europa League knockout rounds.

“Ibra is an important player, even when he is not playing, he’s a leader,” said Pioli.

“But we have shown we have many solutions.”

Sassuolo are third, equal on points with Inter after suffering their first defeat of the season to Conte’s side last time out.

The side from Emilia-Romagna face a tough trip to sixth-placed Roma, whose seven-match unbeaten run ended in Napoli last weekend.

Napoli, in fifth, travel to promoted Crotone, as they push for a first league title since the days of Diego Maradona in 1990, to honour the memory of the Argentina legend.

Eighth-placed Atalanta go to Udinese before their Champions League trip to Ajax, with Lazio, just behind, playing at promoted Spezia before hosting Club Brugge.

Captain Andrea Belotti needs one more goal to reach his 100th Torino goal.

Belotti, 26, has accounted for seven of his struggling side’s 16 goals this season and they have six points from nine games.

The Italy forward joined the club in 2015, scoring a career-high 26 league goals the following campaign.

Romain Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after fiery crash in Bahrain

Updated 06 December 2020
AFP

Romain Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after fiery crash in Bahrain

  • Haas F1 driver says decision not to race in Abu Dhabi one of the hardest ‘of my life’
AFP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Romain Grosjean is returning home to Switzerland for treatment on the burns he suffered from his fireball crash in Bahrain and will miss the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his Haas team announced on Sunday.
Next week’s race at Yas Marina was to have been the Frenchman’s last for the team.
“I’m naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas F1 Team,” said team principal Guenther Steiner.
“Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days — we know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit in Abu Dhabi.”
Grosjean said the decision not to race in Abu Dhabi was one of the hardest “of my life.”
“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health.
“I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”
On Saturday Grosjean sat in a Haas car for the first time since extricating himself from the blaze that engulfed him on the opening lap of last Sunday’s race.
Grosjean’s car split in half in a 245 kph impact with the barriers in one of the most dramatic incidents in the recent history of Formula One.
He has said he “saw death too closely” in the crash, telling AFP in an interview on Wednesday: “I thought: ‘It can’t end like this, not now’. I tried to get out again, but I couldn’t, so I sat down and I saw death, not close up, but from too close... It’s a feeling that I wish on no one.”
The drivers are competing in Bahrain for the second week in a row with the Sakhir Grand Prix to take place in the kingdom later Sunday.
Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, the grandson of double Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is replacing the 34-year-old Frenchman this weekend.

